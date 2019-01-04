Oversight is here

It’s official: the Democrats—and divided government—are back. The 116th Congress was sworn in yesterday, with the Dems seizing the House majority and Nancy Pelosi assuming the speakership. Pelosi invited children visiting the floor to crowd around her as she took the oath: a none-too-subtle metaphor for youthful diversity and a changing of the guard. The press pounced on the images.

The opening ceremonies consummated a shift in media focus from the GOP toward the Democrats. (The turn in attention had begun in earnest after the midterms and sharpened this week as Elizabeth Warren kicked the party’s 2020 primary season into gear.) Feeling ignored, President Trump hosted a surprise presser yesterday afternoon—his first-ever foray into a stunned, half-empty briefing room. After rambling for a bit, he invited officials from the border patrol union to tell journalists that the government should stay shut down until there’s funding for a wall. Reporters said that the session was a blatant stunt to steal Pelosi’s thunder and stressed that it did not constitute a “briefing” (as had been advertised) because questions were not permitted. On MSNBC, Hallie Jackson called it “the human longform version of a presidential tweet.”

ICYMI: Warren’s bid for president, and how the media can do better ahead of 2020

Going forward, House Democrats will try to keep Trump the center of attention. But Trump won’t like how they’re planning on doing it. In the run-up to the House handover, reporting focused less on the Democrats’ legislative agenda—which is practically a dead letter given Republican control of the Senate and White House—and more on their likely oversight strategy. On Wednesday, The Daily podcast of The New York Times re-upped Jason Zengerle’s interviews from December with Reps. Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, and Elijah Cummings, three key committee chairs who intend to use their newfound subpoena powers to obtain and publish information on Trump and the investigations swirling around him.

When Republicans controlled the House, these committees—judiciary, intelligence, and oversight—played “no role whatsoever, they just haven’t done oversight,” Zengerle said. Key GOP figures used them to shield Trump from scrutiny and even to paint him as the victim of a deep-state conspiracy: last February, Devin Nunes, as intelligence committee chair, published a dubious memo painting the investigation into Russian election meddling as politically biased. Yesterday, the timer on that obfuscation ran out. “The world changed today for President Trump,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said last night. “For the first time since taking office, President Trump is facing the prospect of real, extensive scrutiny from the opposition party led by a highly disciplined adversary.”

The Democrats’ new oversight powers are an opening for the press, of course, in that they should provide an important new stream of information about the Mueller probe and other investigations into Trump and his associates. That’s welcome news. But reporters should remember that the Democrats have their own agenda when it comes to what they might release and when they might release it. As Zengerle noted on The Daily, Pelosi and her committee colleagues have already ordered their oversight priorities by what they think will have the biggest political impact.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on the new Democratic House:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: I was arrested during the Laquan McDonald murder trial. Here’s what I learned

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.