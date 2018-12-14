Nancy Pelosi’s media flip

For months, Nancy Pelosi was written off by many in the media as a has-been and an electoral liability. Starting in March, as Democrats contested tight special elections across Trump country, Republican operatives and their boosters in the right-wing press filled the airwaves with ads and stories tagging her as a toxic asset. In June, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ousted Rep. Joe Crowley, one of Pelosi’s deputies in Democratic leadership, in a stunning New York primary victory. Suddenly, press chatter was all about the progressive vanguard to Pelosi’s left, as mainstream outlets reflected on their failure to see Ocasio-Cortez coming. The New York Times editorial board called on Pelosi to step aside and “make way for young Democratic leaders.” News headlines reflected her vulnerability to encroaching threats from both wings of her party.

After Democrats won back the House early last month, coverage of Pelosi hardly let up, despite her instrumental role in the campaign. Even as Trump, mass shootings, and wildfires crowded the post-midterms news cycle, political press cast attention on how divisions in the new Democratic majority could hamper Pelosi’s bid for speaker: Politico Playbook, an indispensable daily newsletter aimed at Beltway insiders, for example, repeatedly gave the story top billing. In late November, Pelosi won a key vote, but reporters still voiced skepticism. “Many of the newly elected Democrats in the House have voted to make Nancy Pelosi their next speaker,” Michael Barbaro said, introducing an episode of the Times’s Daily podcast. “That doesn’t necessarily mean she has their support.”

ICYMI: Voices on the left are rising in the US. Why aren’t they in mainstream media?

This week, finally, Pelosi has seen a narrative shift. Much of that had to do with a fiery meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday—in front of TV cameras—during which Pelosi stood up to President Trump, calling out his falsehoods and goading him into owning a potential government shutdown. Afterward, footage of Pelosi walking away from the White House to take press questions, wearing shades and a funnel-necked orange coat, attracted almost as much media adulation. Memes flooded Twitter (“Me leaving your Holiday Party after starting major drama,” a popular one read); CNN reported that the coat, by designer Max Mara, would be re-released from an old line in 2019. Columnists used the coat as a metaphor. The coat “helped to transform her from a seemingly tired symbol of the establishment to one of well-dressed revolt,” Vanessa Friedman, a fashion critic, explained in the Times. “Like Pelosi, not only is the coat classic, sharp and staid, it won’t be forgotten, even if it lived in the back of the closet for a while,” Elizabeth Wellington said in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pelosi was back. Yesterday, a flurry of coverage greeted Pelosi’s flipping eight lawmakers who had previously called for a changing of the guard; she had all but secured her speakership. Yet this was not a clear victory for Pelosi: in return for the votes, she had to commit to stepping down either in 2021 or, if she can command two-thirds support among her caucus, in 2023. A month ago, that concession might have been reported as an another embarrassing blow to an increasingly embattled figure. Yesterday, however, it appeared below glowing headlines: “How Pelosi beat the rebels and got her gavel back” (in Politico), “‘Her skills are real’: How Pelosi put down a Democratic rebellion in bid for speaker” (in The Washington Post). On MSNBC, Katy Tur asked: “Is Nancy Pelosi having the best week in Washington?”

Pelosi, as she has done so many times before, played an astute media hand this week: electrifying a Washington press corps that had forgotten what divided government looks like. Whether the positive coverage will last depends on how Pelosi manages her caucus going forward. Writing in the Post, however, Monica Hesse suggests the media may give Pelosi more leeway now she’s back in office, rather than slugging it out on the campaign trail. This week “readers filled my inbox suggesting that I should laud her, weeks after readers in my inbox suggested I should loathe her,” Hesse writes. “It felt like an illustration of a known conundrum: The public seems to like female politicians when they do their jobs. But it dislikes them when they’re campaigning for those jobs.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on Nancy Pelosi and the press:

“Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care what you think of her”: Battling an avalanche of bad press and political threats from all sides, Pelosi gave a pugnacious interview to Time’s Molly Ball. Ball’s September story was the first time Pelosi had appeared on the cover of any national news magazine—even though she served as speaker from 2007 to 2011.

Battling an avalanche of bad press and political threats from all sides, Pelosi gave a pugnacious interview to Time’s Molly Ball. Ball’s September story was the first time Pelosi had appeared on the cover of any national news magazine—even though she served as speaker from 2007 to 2011. Sexist questions: Pelosi has been quick to call out unfavorable coverage in the past. In August, she accused NBC of consciously undermining her prospects as speaker. (It was “one of their priorities,” Pelosi said). Just after the midterms, she blasted reporters for posing questions about her future, saying they were sexist and ageist. “When was the day that any of you said to Mitch McConnell, when they lost the Senate three times in a row—lost making progress in taking back the Senate three times in a row —‘Aren’t you getting a little old, Mitch? Shouldn’t you step aside?’” Pelosi asked.

Pelosi has been quick to call out unfavorable coverage in the past. In August, she accused NBC of consciously undermining her prospects as speaker. (It was “one of their priorities,” Pelosi said). Just after the midterms, she blasted reporters for posing questions about her future, saying they were sexist and ageist. “When was the day that any of you said to Mitch McConnell, when they lost the Senate three times in a row—lost making progress in taking back the Senate three times in a row —‘Aren’t you getting a little old, Mitch? Shouldn’t you step aside?’” Pelosi asked. Public enemy number one: Pelosi’s status as the right-wing media’s top liberal hate figure has been alleviated by Ocasio-Cortez’s arrival on the scene. Last week, Vice’s Eve Peyser reviewed obsessive recent media coverage of Ocasio-Cortez, who has shown she is not afraid to punch back at her critics.

Pelosi’s status as the right-wing media’s top liberal hate figure has been alleviated by Ocasio-Cortez’s arrival on the scene. Last week, Vice’s Eve Peyser reviewed obsessive recent media coverage of Ocasio-Cortez, who has shown she is not afraid to punch back at her critics. “Who is this deal good for?” Slate’s Jim Newell had a less positive take on the deal which secured the speakership for Pelosi this week. “Throughout the process, Pelosi had refused the so-called rebels’ demands to put a timeline on her retirement plans, arguing that lame-ducking herself would weaken both her position and the Democratic caucus’ strength,” Newell writes. “But per the deal that Pelosi formally announced Wednesday night, she’s agreed to do just that.”



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: A law firm in the trenches against media unions

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.