Democrats’ John Dean hearing is a flop

James Comey. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh. Michael Cohen. In the Trump era, a handful of blockbuster Congressional hearings have fixed us to our TV screens. John Dean’s session before the House Judiciary Committee—the first in a series of hearings Democrats hope will dramatize the Mueller report for viewers—was never likely to be as captivating. Even the Democrats who called Dean would have preferred to be hearing from Don McGahn (the White House counsel turned key Mueller witness whose testimony was blocked by Trump) or from Mueller (who doesn’t want to appear). Nonetheless, Democrats hoped Dean, who served as Richard Nixon’s White House counsel and played a key role in Nixon’s downfall, would leave a mark on the public.

The historical parallels are obvious. But the Dean hearing did not capture public attention the way Democrats might have hoped. Cable news channels covered a helicopter crash in Manhattan instead. Last night, Steve Cohen, a Tennessee Democrat who serves on House Judiciary, chided the media for ignoring the hearing: “It should have been on MSNBC, it should have been on CNN, it should have been on Fox, and not just on C-SPAN 3,” he said.

But the premise that the Dean hearing would grab attention was always flawed. While the viewing public needs a better grasp of the facts of the Mueller report, Dean has no place among those facts. Historical context can be highly instructive, but the public has hardly been deprived of Dean’s perspective: he’s a regular commentator on CNN. (After he finished with the hearing, he went on Anderson Cooper’s show to talk about it.) As Yashar Ali, a prominent freelance journalist, tweeted, “To think that testimony by John Dean… would be agenda-setting and widely watched shows a detachment from reality.”

Nor was the hearing especially compelling television for those who tuned in. Dean shared the spotlight with other witnesses: Joyce White Vance and Barb McQuade—former federal prosecutors who themselves regularly appear on MSNBC—as well as John Malcolm, from the conservative Heritage Foundation. Some moments were mildly entertaining. Matt Gaetz, the Trump-boosting Congressman from Florida, asked Dean how many presidents he’d accused of “being Richard Nixon.” Dean responded that Gaetz was not alive at that time. But even that exchange slid off-topic; Gaetz, bizarrely, asked Dean about Medicare for All. As a whole, the hearing was a familiar mix of grandstanding, point-scoring, and diversion.

The session did feature in yesterday’s evening news cycle. Pundits on the left and the right cited the same evidence—the Gaetz clip, for example—to make completely divergent points. Conservatives (including the president) took aim at Dean’s credibility: at the top of his Fox News show, Sean Hannity called Dean a “convicted felon” and “fake-news-CNN conspiracy theorist.” This morning, however, Dean’s name is nowhere to be found on the homepages of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the Associated Press, and NPR. Of the sites I checked, only MSNBC has it as the splash—and even then, the linked clip, of a panel discussion from Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, quickly moves past the Dean hearing to discuss the Mueller probe as a whole. Despite Trump’s tweets about Dean, even “the White House didn’t take today all that seriously,” the AP’s Jonathan Lemire told Wallace.

Yesterday’s proceedings reflect a sharp truth about the attention economy and the Mueller report. As Aaron Blake writes in The Washington Post, Dean’s account of the parallels between Watergate and now was compelling, on its merits. But as Blake’s colleague Margaret Sullivan pointed out on Sunday, our present institutional context does not match that of the early 1970s. Sullivan includes the media in her assessment: during Watergate, there were three networks and no internet; now, news consumers have to contend with “a polluted firehose-blast of information mixed with disinformation.” Dean’s words—however resonant—were never going to cut through that noise.

Below, more on Congress and the ongoing Mueller story:

Handing over the goods: The Dean hearing wasn’t even the biggest story on the Mueller beat yesterday. Following weeks of talks, the Justice Department finally agreed to provide Congress with some of the key evidence underpinning Mueller’s report. According to the Times’s Nicholas Fandos, “the precise scope, volume or usefulness of the material was not immediately clear”; nonetheless, the deal “appeared to provide a rationale” for House Democrats’ recent move away from holding William Barr, the attorney general, in contempt of Congress.

Impeachment hearings would attract public attention, of course. But the Democratic caucus remains divided on the measure, and, as Russell Berman writes for The Atlantic, yesterday’s hearing moved them no closer. Jon Favreau, a former Obama staffer and host of the liberal podcast Pod Save America, tweeted: “Impeachment hearings are the only way to ensure television coverage of Trump investigations. It’s the only way to take the microphone away from Trump. If you’re still against it, fine, but don’t expect regular hearings to command the same kind of media attention.” Stranger than fiction: According to the Post’s Drew Harwell, Google has been flagging the Mueller report as “fiction” when people search for it. The error was corrected after the Post flagged it.



Other notable stories:

