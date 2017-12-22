The media today: What’s coming for journalism in 2018?

Editor's note: The Media Today will be on hiatus until Wednesday, January 3. I truly appreciate your readership, feedback, and grammar corrections, but am looking forward to a few days without an early-morning alarm. See you in the new year!

Though we’ve got a few days of news left in 2017, NiemanLab is already focused on the future. Its “Predictions for Journalism 2018” series gathers voices from across the industry to forecast where we’re headed in the months to come. The entire list is worth perusing, but a few stood out.

“In 2018, digital news companies will get bought and sold, big-name brands will miss their ambitious growth goals, while plenty of newsrooms will keep pirouetting amid more jobs cut. And many news executives, mostly white men, will keep getting hired in big jobs,” Raju Narisetti writes in the opening to his must-read on the coverage of high-flying digital start-ups.

Trust in “the media” continued to be an area of concern in 2017, but Umbreen Bhatti notes that it isn’t a new issue. “We’ve come a long way from the days of viewing our audiences as a monolith, with a singular set of concerns. Let’s not go back to that in 2018,” she writes. “The reality is that many people—take African Americans and Muslims, as examples—have long had reason to be skeptical of our industry’s ability and, frankly, desire to reflect their lives and their communities fairly, with accuracy and nuance.”

“2018 will be the year where frank talk about race and racism in newsrooms will replace ephemeral promises to diversify,” Tanzina Vega writes in her look at the disconnect between what reporters of color saw in 2017 and what the way their white colleagues covered it.

Below, more predictions and pleas from the list.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.