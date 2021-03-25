Medium has pivoted so many times it has now come full circle

IN 2013, MEDIUM SEEMED to have a bright future. It was founded by Evan Williams, a co-founder and former chief executive of Twitter, and also a co-founder of Blogger, one of the first self-publishing platforms during the early days of the social web. When Twitter went public in 2013, Williams’ stake gave him a net worth of almost $2 billion. And he made it clear he intended to reinvent publishing and possibly journalism, by giving writers a way to publish their work easily. The company has stumbled a number of times on the way towards realizing that dream, however: it has hired editors and writers and encouraged publications to move onto its platform, only to yank the financial rug out from under them—not just once, but multiple times.

This week, it announced another pivot that calls into question the future of the publications it launched with much fanfare two years ago. Williams announced in an email to staff on Tuesday that the company is changing its editorial strategy to focus on finding and developing new and promising writers from the pool of users who publish using its platform. He also announced a voluntary severance program for staff who “would rather get off this crazy ride,” which offers a lump sum of five months’ salary and six months worth of health benefits. According to The Information, the company told employees the buyout plan came about as a result of a recent union drive, which fell short of certification by one vote. What is to become of Medium’s existing magazines, including the tech-focused site OneZero, and Zora, which is focused on telling the stories of Black women, is unclear. Williams is vague on that point, saying only that “it will take a lot more experimentation to figure out what their role is.”

Medium staffers say it’s not clear what the Williams email means for them or their future. When it launched its owned-and-operated magazines, Medium gave staffers lots of resources and editorial independence, and allowed editors to commission freelancers at relatively high rates. The bet seemed to be that high-quality content from professionals would buttress the user-generated content coming in from the platform. That clearly hasn’t panned out, however. Freelance rates have reportedly plummeted, and there seem to be few signs of warmth towards the company’s journalists, especially from Medium’s founder. But many feel they have little choice but to stick it out, since other media outlets are just as bad, if not worse.

According to Williams, the platform is growing strongly when it comes to subscribers, but “what’s worked less well is where we’ve followed the traditional editorial playbook — specifically, commissioning stories from professional writers into publications with broad mandates.” Medium has published “many stellar stories that found a wide audience and more than paid for themselves,” he said. “But our hit rate has been low, and we’re not near where we need to be to make it work economically.” Although Williams is a billionaire, and could likely afford to fund Medium out of his own pocket, the company took the traditional Silicon Valley route and raised a lot of venture capital—a total of $132 million as of its last round—and presumably needs to meet financial targets. That kind of pressure that has led to layoffs and even outright closure at other VC-based companies including BuzzFeed, Mic, and others.

At this point, Medium’s history of pivots seems to include almost every digital business model the journalism industry has tried over the past two decades: It started as a platform for individuals, then created publications and convinced publishers to move to its platform. It has tried different payment schemes, including payment based on traffic, and membership programs, which it abruptly shut down, driving many partners away. And it has tried to build or buy franchises that could monetize via ads (at one point Williams talked about buying New York magazine), but that didn’t work either. Finally, it tried to launch publications like OneZero based on subscriptions, and now that seems to have a questionable future.

The end result of all the pivoting is that Medium seems to be returning to a variation of the model it started with in 2013: finding writers from the pool of users, and helping them monetize their content — a model very similar to the one Substack uses for its subscription newsletter business. Will this one stick, or will there be yet another pivot?

Dysfunctional : Casey Newton, who writes a Substack newsletter called Platformer, spoke with 14 current and former staffers at Medium about the changes Williams announced, and about his management style. The company is on track to make $32 million in revenue this year, according to two sources Newton spoke to, but that’s not much when you have raised $132 million and are supposed to be worth $600 million. “He keeps talking like this company founded in 2012 is a brand new startup finding its way,” one staffer said . “At a certain point you’re not nimble and iterating. You’re just floundering and failing to follow through and execute.”

Rug pulling : In 2017, Medium shut down its hosted publication unit, while some of its partners—like The Establishment, an independent magazine— were still in the process of moving their operations to the platform . “I remember raising the issue” of all the previous pivots the company has been through, cofounder Kelley Calkins told the Poynter Institute at the time. A representative from Medium assured her the company was committed to the strategy. The announcement of the shut down came “literally as we were switching over our URLs” to Medium, Calkins said . “Initially, it was a lot of swearing. Then came the tears. And the cheap beer.”

Writers or no? In an essay published in 2018, Williams said that the company was all about curating content from users who published on the platform. “We have no writers on staff and don’t plan to add any,” he said. A year later, he said the company wanted to create its own publications : “We are seeking partners to create new publications, which we will help fund and distribute. If you are a current (or aspiring) editor-in-chief… or an existing publisher with extra capacity, we’d love to hear from you.” Nieman Journalism Lab said : “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me seven times, well…how much money do you have, again?”

