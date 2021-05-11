The Miami Herald, The Appeal, and media unions’ ongoing fight

On Saturday, the newspaper publisher McClatchy tweeted a happy early Mother’s Day to all the moms in the company. “We are proud to support you with our new paid parental leave,” the tweet read. “While still in the process of reaching agreements with some of our guilds, we look forward to the opportunity for all of our new parents to enjoy this great new benefit!” On Sunday, one such guild—representing staffers at the Miami Herald and its sister title, El Nuevo Herald—pushed back: McClatchy, the guild said, not only denied paid leave to a new mom in its newsroom, but also rejected colleagues’ offer to donate her nearly fifteen hundred hours of their own accumulated sick leave and paid time off. “The reason?” the guild wrote. “McClatchy said it sees our colleague as a bargaining chip in contract negotiations—an attempt to divide and pressure us into accepting the company’s harmful proposals as we negotiate our first contract.” Herald staffers tweeted separately that a McClatchy lawyer had outlined that reasoning on a call. “Not inferred,” David Neal, a reporter, stressed. “Actually said.”

Unions and journalists from other publications posted messages of solidarity with the Herald guild, which continued yesterday to put its point across. Tony Hunter, McClatchy’s chairman and CEO, and Kristin Roberts, its senior vice president of news, joined a video call with various Herald staffers who had won a company award for their reporting; some of the staffers held up signs with slogans including “WINNERS offer paid parental leave” and “Babies are not bargaining chips!” Mary Ellen Klas, the Herald’s Capitol bureau chief who is co-chair of the guild and was on the call, told me afterward that McClatchy’s conduct has saddened her colleagues. “We are all professionals here. We are intimately aware of the difficult financial situation our industry faces. We are also watching the choices McClatchy is making,” Klas said. “None of us enjoy making our bosses feel uncomfortable in company meetings. But it’s time they stop using real lives as bargaining chips at the negotiating table. If an elected official we cover were doing this, it’d be a story.” (McClatchy did not provide comment by press time; we’ll update the online version of this newsletter if that changes.)

The fight at the Herald wasn’t the only news involving a McClatchy guild yesterday: staffers at the Kansas City Star, another of the company’s papers, announced their intention to unionize with the NewsGuild-CWA. “Our union wants fair wages and benefits, a newsroom that fosters and encourages professional growth, and one whose make-up is diverse and reflects the makeup of the company we serve,” the new guild said in a statement; it also demanded a “voice in the future direction of the company,” noting that Chatham Asset Management, a hedge fund that took over McClatchy last year, pledged not to make cuts in year one, but has since made cuts. The Star guild called on McClatchy to recognize it voluntarily. McClatchy has yet to comment, but has recently agreed to recognize guilds at other titles, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, in Texas; the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, in South Carolina; and the Bellingham Herald, The Olympian, the News Tribune and the Tri-City Herald, in Washington state. (As Poynter’s Angela Fu has reported, McClatchy opposed the latter papers unionizing as a single unit, until the National Labor Relations Board sided with the papers.)

Recognition is only a precursor to the tricky business of negotiating a contract—but unions at some news organizations have recently had to fight to make even their first steps. Last week, journalists at the New York Daily News, which is owned by Tribune Publishing (and thus possibly, soon, by the cost-slashing hedge fund Alden Global Capital), and three Gannett-owned papers in New Jersey—the Bergen Record, the Daily Record, and the New Jersey Herald—won union elections at the NLRB with crushing majorities, after management withheld voluntary recognition. Then, yesterday, staffers at The Appeal, a nonprofit news site that covers criminal justice through a progressive lens, announced their intention to unionize. They pointed out, in a statement, that the site has a very high rate of staff turnover—thirty-eight people left in the past year, the majority of them women and/or people of color—and that those who remain have been subjected to frequent reorganizations, shifting targets, and even “demeaning treatment” by managers. “To justify all of this, management’s refrain has been that The Appeal is a ‘low democracy’ workplace,” the new union wrote. “It is our goal to create a high democracy workplace—one where the staff has a seat at the table.”

Management at The Appeal said yesterday that the site “supports unions” and is working toward recognizing its own—but the union countered that the actions of management “say otherwise.” Five minutes after staff submitted their recognition request, Rob Smith, the site’s executive director, sent round an email announcing that, as part of a forthcoming restructuring, management would be implementing “significant” layoffs, with editors, fact-checkers, and the entire audience team among those affected. (Smith said that he, too, would step back into a part-time role, and that other senior leaders will leave their full-time jobs and move into consultancy roles; The Appeal has been fiscally sponsored by Tides Advocacy, but is now seeking to become an independent nonprofit.) The announcement infuriated members of the new union, which alleged that managers knew that it was about to launch. The layoffs, it said, are thus “retaliatory, and illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.” Watch this space.

Some newsrooms, meanwhile, are standing up to management without first having formed a union. Last Thursday, Cathy Merrill, the CEO of Washingtonian magazine, wrote, in an op-ed in the Washington Post, that she is “concerned about the unfortunately common office worker who wants to continue working at home and just go into the office on occasion” as the pandemic subsides in the US, and that managers will increasingly have “a strong incentive” to reclassify such staffers as contractors, or even to lay them off. Merill wrote in general terms, but her warnings—not to mention the op-ed’s initial title, “As a CEO, I want my employees to understand the risks of not returning to work in the office”—were interpreted as a direct threat by staffers at Washingtonian. On Friday, many of them tweeted identical messages communicating their “dismay” at Merrill’s “public threat to our livelihoods,” and urging her to understand “the risks of not valuing our labor”; the magazine’s editorial staff then called a publishing strike, and its website fell silent for the day. (Washingtonian plans to fully reopen its office by fall.) Merrill quickly wrote staffers a note insisting that their job statuses and benefits are secure, and said publicly that she was “sorry if the op-ed made it appear like anything else.” Still, as the Post’s Elahe Izadi has pointed out, in the absence of union protections, the publication strike was risky.

Given the dire financial state of the news industry, collective action in newsrooms has long been a growing trend. The pandemic—with its added economic, health, and mental-health pressures—has added fresh urgency, and, as the Washingtonian situation shows, the first, uncertain phase of post-pandemic life will confront workers with new challenges and questions about their rights and treatment. In many of those newsrooms that have them, unions will have to navigate the new normal while continuing to push management for recognition or a fair contract. Some provisions—paid family leave among them—should always have been normal.

