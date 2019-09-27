Yesterday morning, the whistleblower complaint that sparked the Ukraine scandal—and pushed House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry—was made available to the public. The whistleblower described a phone call in which Donald Trump pressed Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, to investigate Joe Biden and his son. That much we knew about. The complaint also alleged that White House officials moved quickly to “lock down” all records related to the call. That was news. The whistleblower then played a central role, in absentia, at a House Intelligence Committee hearing with Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence. In questioning Maguire about Ukraine, Committee Democrats portrayed the whistleblower as a concerned patriot; Republicans called the whistleblower an anti-Trump hack acting in bad faith. (There’s little evidence for the latter, but why let facts get in the way of a convenient narrative?)

Through all of that, we had no idea who the whistleblower was. We still don’t, but we’re now closer, thanks to the New York Times. In an article published yesterday afternoon, a team of Times journalists identified “him” (not “them”) as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency working for a time at the White House and now back at the CIA. High up in the story, the Times quoted Andrew Bakaj, an attorney for the whistleblower, calling the paper’s decision to publish identifying details “deeply concerning and reckless.” Readers also saw remarks from Dean Baquet, executive editor of the Times, justifying the decision. “The president and some of his supporters have attacked the credibility of the whistle-blower,” Baquet said. “We wanted to provide information to readers that allows them to make their own judgments about whether or not he is credible.”

Related: How I missed the Ukraine story

Not all readers were grateful. Hours earlier, the LA Times, also racing for a scoop, obtained chilling audio of Trump suggesting that anyone who exposes his administration’s secrets should be punished by execution. For impeachment fans following along at home, things looked bad for their patriot hero, and anyone who talked to him. On social media, critics—including the Obama administration’s ethics chief and a plethora of national-security experts and journalists—lined up to savage the Times for irresponsible conduct. Nada Bakos, a former CIA analyst, told Task & Purpose that the Times had endangered not only the Ukraine whistleblower, but future whistleblowers as well; Eric Garland, an analyst and consultant, went as far as to call the paper a “national security risk.” Rival outlets declined to follow the Times’s lead; NBC News, for example, wrote in an article about the backlash to the Times that it would not repeat the details the paper reported “because the whistleblower is seeking anonymity.”

Yesterday evening, the picture shifted. The Times reported that the White House knew the whistleblower was a CIA officer before the paper published that fact. The idea that the paper had “outed” him to his bosses seemed suddenly to have been mistaken. As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted in his newsletter, the new information “takes some of the heat off the NYT, for sure.” The words “We also understand that the White House already knew he was a CIA officer” have been appended to Baquet’s quote in the Times’s story. (The timing seems murky, though, as that line is absent from the Reader Center version of his statement.) The case for publication looks stronger now than it did before that detail was shared. Other arguments against the paper’s decision—for example, that the whistleblower’s identity isn’t newsworthy—don’t add up.

The debate over what the Times published yesterday is nuanced and complicated—far more so than an outraged reaction on Twitter allows. By the end of the day, the hashtag #CancelNYT, now familiar, was trending. It seems likely that the uproar stemmed more from a general sense of rage at the Times, and less from genuine concern for the whistleblower’s wellbeing.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on a scandal:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: “I had to rewind this to believe what I was hearing”: The media’s missteps in the Ukraine scandal

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.