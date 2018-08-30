In one day, the good, the bad, and the iffy for local news

First, some good news: In a decision welcomed by newspapers across the country, the International Trade Commission overturned President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian newsprint. Instituted earlier this year, the tariffs raised the price of the paper on which newspapers are printed by as much as 22 percent, leading to concerns that increased costs would hasten the decline of the print news business. The New York Times’s Catie Edmondson called the ruling, “a win for small- and medium-sized newspapers, which have struggled to absorb the cost of higher newsprint and engaged in cost-cutting, including layoffs and reduced pages, as a result.”

As Edmondson noted, the damage has already been done at some outlets, where increased costs led to layoffs. Papers from the Tampa Bay Times to the Janesville (Wisconsin) Gazette began cutting staff as they felt the bite of Trump’s tariffs. Other papers have announced that they will cut back on the number of days they print physical copies. The decision doesn’t solve local news’s economic woes, but it does offer a reprieve from what would have been a difficult autumn.

Second, footage was released yesterday of a bad scene in Colorado. What happened to Susan Greene, editor of The Colorado Independent, raises concerns about police treatment of journalists. Body-camera footage shows Denver police handcuffing Greene as she attempted to photograph their response to a call on a public sidewalk. Greene said she was driving down a city street on July 5 when she saw police standing around a naked African-American man who was sitting handcuffed on the sidewalk. When she pulled over and began taking pictures of the police response, officers told her she had to stop. Greene then began photographing the officers’ badge numbers, at which point she was placed in handcuffs, told to “act like a lady,” and placed in the back of a squad car. Greene was later released without being arrested, and police said the man on the sidewalk was taken to a hospital and the officers involved won’t be charged with any wrongdoing.

Corey Hutchins, a CJR contributor who also reports for the Independent, writes that Greene “has covered criminal justice in Colorado for years—including the cases of Marvin Booker, a homeless black street preacher, who was killed in 2010 by officers in a Denver jail, and Michael Marshall, a mentally ill, homeless black man, who died in 2015 after officers restrained him.”

The officers’ response to her attempt to document their actions echoes numerous instances from around the country in which journalists have been intimidated or detained as they attempt to do report on police actions. With the rise of smartphone technology, filmed encounters with law enforcement—by both journalists and civilians—have played a huge role in the conversation about police behavior, especially toward minority individuals. In a press conference on Wednesday, Greene stressed that the incident was only getting attention because she was a journalist, and added, “It is all of our jobs as journalists…to stop when they see something questionable.”

And, finally, the forecast is unclear for Tronc. NiemanLab’s Ken Doctor reports that the company, which owns 10 daily newspaper including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, and New York Daily News, is “on the brink of being broken up.” Nothing is set in stone, but Doctor has the details of how a deal could come together. Essentially, Tronc would be purchased by Donerail Group, an investment firm whose interest was reported by Reuters earlier this month, and taken private. The newspaper titles would then be sold off to individual buyers.

Doctor raises the possibility of Rupert Murdoch owning the Daily News, a McCormick being back at the helm of the Tribune, and companies like Hearst and GateHouse Media snapping up properties that fit with their strategies. At this point, anything seems better than Tronc’s chronic mismanagement, but the worst-case scenario involves Alden Global Capital–like companies snapping up Tronc properties and stripping them for parts.

