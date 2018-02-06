Yesterday’s news that Newsweek’s EIC Bob Roe, Executive Editor Kenneth Li, and reporter Celeste Katz were fired was only the latest twist in a chaotic period for the famed magazine. The past month has seen a raid of Newsweek’s offices by the Manhattan DA, the suspension of the company’s chief content officer following reports of sexual harassment at his previous job, the resignation of Newsweek Media Group Co-Founder and Chairman Etienne Uzac and his wife and financial director, Marion Kim, and a BuzzFeed report on shady business practices at the company—it’s fair to wonder how long this can go on. After being told to take the rest of the day off yesterday, dozens of Newsweek staffers broke out the booze and held an impromptu gathering that one employee told Splinter’s David Uberti was “half funeral, half party.”

ICYMI: Things are not looking too good for BuzzFeed

The reporter who was fired, Katz, along with Josh Saul and Josh Keefe of Newsweek’s sister site International Business Times have written articles about the organizational chaos in recent weeks. Among other stories, Katz, Saul, and Keefe reported that the Manhattan DA’s January raid was connected to an investigation into the financial connections between the founders and Olivet University, a Christian college in California. Soon after, Uzac, the co-founder of International Business Times, which bought Newsweek in 2013, resigned. Katz’s firing, along with uncertainty about Saul’s and Keefe’s future, gives the appearance of retaliation carried out against reporters who investigated their own company. Newsweek Media Group declined comment to multiple outlets, but Mic’s Kelsey Sutton reports that Katz was escorted out of the newsroom to a standing ovation.

Following the dismissals, senior writer Matthew Cooper tendered his resignation. “The magazine, for all we know, doesn’t exist,” he wrote. Laying into Newsweek Media Group CEO Dev Pragad, Cooper blasted the organization’s “reckless leadership,” and added: “Leaving aside the police raid and harassment scandal—a dependent clause I never thought I would write—it’s the installation of editors, not Li and Roe, who recklessly sought clicks at the expense of accuracy, retweets over fairness, that leaves me most despondent not only for Newsweek but for other publications that don’t heed the lessons of this publication’s fall.”

With Roe out, International Business Times Editor Nancy Cooper will take over as acting editor of Newsweek. She takes the helm of an organization in chaos, but the company’s executives appear to have achieved at least part of what they sought in firing the editors and reporters responsible for critical coverage; Newsweek’s homepage currently contains no mention of yesterday’s moves.

TRENDING: More than half of Facebook Instant Articles partners may have abandoned it

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on Newsweek’s troubles.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: Who killed Time Inc?

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.