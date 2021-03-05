On being part of the story

Reporters in Texas have navigated a year full of high-impact stories. Last March, when the country was seized by the coronavirus, Governor Greg Abbott encouraged residents to stay home but refused to issue a “stay-at-home order”; local outlets worked to help people navigate the confusing guidelines. In the summer, amid protests against racism and police brutality, George Floyd was buried in Houston; the local ABC affiliate told viewers how to prepare if they planned to attend services. In February, when a winter storm hit and the power went out, the Austin American-Statesman and the Texas Tribune sent out text messages to readers, providing information about water shortages and nearby warming stations. And this past week, when Abbott removed public health restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate, the Dallas Morning News produced a list of answers to frequently-asked questions about what to do. The Texas Tribune updated the headline of its COVID homepage—which lists case counts by county, vaccination numbers over time, and hospitalizations by region—to contextualize Abbott’s decision (“Texas reports decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but still averages 200 daily deaths as Gov. Greg Abbott lifts restrictions”). All the while, local journalists have continued to live through intersecting crises.



Local news outlets, staffed by journalists who reside in the communities they cover, are uniquely capable of reflecting a sense of place, and catering to its needs. While national outlets helicopter in for stories on high-profile politicians, and their epic failures—Jon Allsop wrote in a recent newsletter on the attention paid to Senator Ted Cruz, who tried to flee to Cancun as his state suffered—it’s the job of local outlets to cover what’s happening on the ground. When a disaster hits, they’re best positioned to address the practical matter of how to survive. Recently, reporters in Texas have won praise for doing just that: “Texas journalists are providing critical information about a disaster they’re living through,” a Washington Post headline declared. Agreed—but make that “disasters.”

Over the past year, journalists have participated in vaccine trials, made tough personal decisions in light of public health directives, and lost colleagues and family members to the coronavirus. News outlets have been forced to reckon with the fact that their role is not just to be observers—or saviors—but stakeholders. In a June webinar hosted by CJR and the Tow Center’s Journalism Crisis Project, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, the editorial director of the Texas Tribune, called the circumstances of the pandemic “one of those rare examples when journalists who are very often removed from the reality of what is going on have been unable to separate themselves from the story, and it’s given a degree of empathy and understanding which I find important and very helpful.” She added, “It’s something that I don’t want us to lose.”



For local outlets, identifying with their audience is a value proposition: coverage in Texas media hasn’t simply described Abbott’s latest order; it’s advised on how people should handle it. That approach places an emphasis on public service. “The journalists we need today are not heroic observers of crisis—they are conveners, facilitators, organizers, educators, on-demand investigators, and community builders,” Darryl Holliday, a cofounder of City Bureau, a civic journalism nonprofit in Chicago, wrote for CJR’s winter issue. The Oaklandside, a new nonprofit local newsroom in Oakland, California, moved up its launch when the pandemic exploded, seeking to provide people in its coverage area with urgent, potentially life-saving information. “It’s not enough to just tell the news,” Tasneem Raja, the founding editor, told CJR. “What value is that to the person who was sitting there saying, Now, okay, is my pharmacy closed? What do I do now? So we’ve got to take this one step further.”

Thinking about journalism that covers a community of which it’s a part has broader implications for how we consider objectivity and bias—there’s no one on earth who can be “impartial” about the pandemic; it affects everyone. Acknowledging that—and embracing the idea that being close to a story makes a reporter more, not less, qualified to tell it—can only be a good thing. And it’s a notion that’s not limited to a global medical crisis. As much as the press may purport to stand above the fray, it’s important to remember that reporters are human beings living in the world they’re covering. (“No journalistic process is objective,” as Wesley Lowery wrote last year for the New York Times. “And no individual journalist is objective, because no human being is.”) As vaccine rollouts gain momentum, and we look with hope toward a future when the COVID crisis has passed, let’s not forget that good journalism reflects deep understanding of the stakes involved. Relating to readers in a direct and honest way can help forge connections—and make coverage better.

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.