Prince Andrew, Emily Maitlis, and the art of the interview

In the summer, the arrest and subsequent death, in jail, of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein cast an uncomfortable spotlight on those who knew Epstein, and were allegedly complicit in his crimes. Prince Andrew, the son of Britain’s Queen, was perhaps the most prominent among them: he stayed in numerous Epstein properties, and one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions in 2001 and 2002. Yet in Britain—where tabloids routinely hyperventilate at breaches of royal protocol like Meghan Markle putting her hands (gasp!) in her pockets—sections of the press were accused of underplaying the allegations, and of a double standard. (As Vanity Fair’s Erin Vanderhoof put it in August, “Andrew’s issues are easy to condemn but difficult to understand, and that makes for unpleasant reading. But Meghan is photogenic and polarizing—perfect for filling column inches.”) The palace, for its part, seemed only too happy for the story to go away: aside from a pair of statements—one of which called Andrew “appalled” by Epstein’s “alleged crimes”—it stayed silent. (Marina Hyde, a Guardian columnist, called the “appalled” line “bullshit”: Andrew was pictured with Epstein after the latter already did jail time. “I get we have to pay for Andrew’s lifetime of jollies; but we don’t have to have our intelligence insulted by him.”)

Over the weekend, Andrew was back in the headlines in a big way. Surprisingly, that was of his own volition. Andrew agreed to sit down with Emily Maitlis, of the BBC, for a rare interview. It aired on Saturday night, to general public astonishment. When Maitlis asked why he’d stayed in the home of a convicted sex offender, Andrew replied that it was a “convenient place to stay,” and blamed his “tendency to be too honorable” for his acceptance of Epstein’s hospitality. Maitlis grilled Andrew about Roberts’s claims that he had sex with her; Andrew replied that he couldn’t have been with Roberts on the night in question because he’d been busy taking his daughter to a Pizza Express in Woking. (Pizza Express is a British restaurant chain that does reasonable food but is not typically frequented by the rich and famous; nor do royals commonly spend their downtime in Woking.) The bizarre claims continued: Andrew couldn’t have been perspiring, as Roberts claimed, because “an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War” left him unable to sweat; he could not simply have forgotten the episode because “If you’re a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody.” Generally, people agreed, he came across as out of touch and insufficiently contrite.

The reaction has been horrible for Andrew. Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s royal correspondent, said the interview “failed, badly”; Dickie Arbiter, a former royal press officer, called it “excruciating.” Big British papers were still leading with it this morning, despite the fact that there’s an election going on. (The Andrew story has cut through to the campaign trail, even though politicians don’t typically mix the royals up in democracy.) That included the tabloids. The Sun splashed that Andrew thinks his “CAR CRASH TV SEX QUIZ” went well; the Mail, on a different note, said Andrew “regrets” portions of the interview. The British edition of Metro called Andrew the “DUKE OF PORKIES.” (For the blessedly uninitiated, Andrew is the Duke of York, and “porkies” means “lies” in Cockney rhyming slang.)

Maitlis, for her part, won deserved, widespread praise for her work. She missed a couple of beats (a question alluding to conspiracies about Epstein’s death was an awkward choice), but on the whole, this was a masterclass in the art of the interview. Her questioning was forensic, meticulous, and, crucially, quiet: she gave Andrew the space to embarrass himself, without grandstanding or making herself the story. Her incredulity was sparing, and landed with more impact because of that: her look of disgust when Andrew called Epstein’s behavior “unbecoming” is perhaps the most memorable moment of a highly memorable interview. Maitlis’s style was almost legalistic. Toward the end, she turned the screw, asking Andrew if he would be willing to repeat his denials under oath. Andrew demurred, stammering something about “legal advice.”

Commentators have frequently decried Epstein’s death as a gross injustice—a permanent evasion of closure for his victims. There’s some truth in that, but this story didn’t die with Epstein: the press can continue to hold him and his alleged enablers to account. That’s always a hard task, especially with someone like Andrew, whose status, ultimately, is unconditional. But it can be done. On Saturday, Maitlis showed how.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.