Public editors are disappearing. Do readers care?

After ESPN decided this week to discontinue its public editor position, I called up Jim Brady, the last person to serve in that role for the network. Brady, whose term ended in March, called the move “unfortunate,” but he also raised a point I’ve been thinking about since our conversation. “I’d love to sit here and say the public is outraged by this, but I don’t know if they feel that at all,” Brady told me.

A public editor, as the name implies, is supposed to be the representative of the reader in a newsroom. At a time when trust in “the media” is a concern for every outlet, the elimination of those representatives has sparked consternation among many who are concerned about organizational transparency and accountability. At the same time, it’s fair to question how much those outside the industry actually care about having an independent voice in the halls of power when there are plenty of online critics ready and willing to vociferously challenge missteps.

Announcing ESPN’s decision, Kevin Merida, chair of the organization’s editorial board and editor in chief of The Undefeated, noted that “in recent years, both The Washington Post and The New York Times eliminated their Ombudsman role in recognition that the position had outlived its usefulness, largely because of the rise of real-time feedback of all kinds.” The argument, essentially, that Twitter is a replacement for a public editor might make sense financially, but at least one journalist who has held the position isn’t buying it. “There may be legitimate reasons to cut a public editor’s position, but the oft-cited ‘rise of social media’ isn’t one of them,” wrote Margaret Sullivan, who served as the Times’s public editor from 2012 to 2016. “A Twitter mob is not an independent internal watchdog with the authority to get answers, thoughtfully analyze them, and present them to the public.”

RELATED: ESPN’s final public editor on the ‘unfortunate’ decision to eliminate the position

While Twitter mobs can provide useful feedback and pressure outlets to produce answers, they don’t have access to decision makers, nor the authority to critically examine a newsroom from within and speak beneath the masthead of the publication itself. Does that matter to the public at large? It’s hard to say. Certainly there have been moments in the past year when a piece in The New York Times seemed to beg for a public editor column (the paper’s Reader Center has been a pale replacement for that role). But there are plenty of thoughtful, well-sourced critics of the Times, the Post, ESPN, and other outlets who can provide analysis. And, as Brady noted to me, those inclined to distrust the media probably don’t draw a distinction between public editors and the journalists at outlets they cover.

ESPN’s decision leaves PBS and NPR as the only two major outlets that still employ independent internal critics. The greater audience might not view the vanishing of the position as a great loss, but journalists and editors do listen to what public editors and ombudsmen say, and their words can impact newsroom decisions. In that sense, Brady said, “even if the public doesn’t automatically see the value in the position, that doesn’t mean it’s not worthwhile.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on the role of public editors, at ESPN and beyond.

Why now?: Awful Announcing’s Matt Yoder criticized ESPN’s elimination of the position, writing, “Surely there’s still a place for a public editor at ESPN. Bristol is still the worldwide leader in sports, still one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, and still facing more scrutiny for their practices and procedures than ever before.”

Across the industry: Last summer, CJR’s Jackie Spinner surveyed the wider media landscape, finding that “most regional and small news organizations that had ombudsmen or public editors long ago cut the positions in the industry-wide downsizing.”

Last summer, CJR’s Jackie Spinner surveyed the wider media landscape, finding that “most regional and small news organizations that had ombudsmen or public editors long ago cut the positions in the industry-wide downsizing.” Regaining trust: For CJR, Philip Eil proposed five ways that newsrooms can work to build trust with readers. His suggestions were heavy on calls for transparency and explanation of the reporting process, two services that public editors and ombudsmen traditionally provide.

For CJR, Philip Eil proposed five ways that newsrooms can work to build trust with readers. His suggestions were heavy on calls for transparency and explanation of the reporting process, two services that public editors and ombudsmen traditionally provide. What do you think?: I’m genuinely interested in what CJR readers think about the elimination of public editors across the industry. Shoot me an email to let me know.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: The real perils of Trump’s numbing ‘fake news’ routine

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.