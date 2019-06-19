Trump’s 2020 ‘launch’ highlights what has changed, and what hasn’t

Last night, in Orlando, Florida, Donald Trump launched his 2020 presidential campaign. Or perhaps he was relaunching his 2016 campaign; as many outlets noted, it was hard to tell the difference. The music (“God Bless the USA”), the chants (“Lock her up,” “Drain the swamp”), and the talking points all sounded familiar. So did the media-bashing. Right from the start, Trump dredged up well-worn complaints about coverage of how big his crowds are; later, as the crowd chanted “CNN sucks,” Trump referred to the assembled press as the “fake news back there.” As The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng quipped, “Historians will look back at Tuesday night as the evening in which Donald Trump killed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election chances.”

Why differentiate between Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns? It’s more accurate to situate them on a continuum. Last night’s rally carried on “the same populist themes, grievances and enemies that fueled [Trump’s] ascent—because the campaign never ended,” The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker tweeted. Josh Marshall, of Talking Points Memo, called it “the usual rage fest, grievance, bragging. Rinse/repeat.”

It’s not unusual for presidential candidates to hold a formal kickoff event after making their intentions clear—in this cycle alone, several Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, have done just that. But it is unusual for a president to treat his term of office as a permanent campaigning opportunity: The Atlantic’s David A. Graham reckons Trump has “launched” his re-election bid at least five times. Trump filed his 2020 paperwork on January 20, 2017, just hours after he was inaugurated; since then, he’s held regular bombastic rallies in front of cheering, MAGA-hatted crowds. As New York’s Olivia Nuzzi asked wearily last night: “What is left to say about one of these things?”

At least we cover these rallies differently now. Of the cable networks, only Fox News (surprise!) carried last night’s event in its entirety. CNN quickly cut away. MSNBC didn’t even dip its toe in; instead, Chris Hayes focused on the Trump administration’s treatment of migrant families, addressing a debate that raged online yesterday as to the accuracy of calling US border facilities “concentration camps.” Online, outlets including the Post, The New York Times, and CNN—boosted by its recent hire of fact-checking maven Daniel Dale—assessed the truth of Trump’s claims. The Orlando rally drove a round of punditry and coverage, of course. But the days of networks showing live shots of Trump’s plane on the tarmac seem, thankfully, to be over.

Has our campaign coverage evolved in other ways since then? We have seen some promising signs: early coverage of Warren’s candidacy, for example, suffered from a “Hillary’s emails”-level focus on her claims of Native American ancestry, but her policy ideas have since come to the fore. Broadly speaking, however, the jury is still out. Trump’s campaign launch re-upped chatter about his latest 2020 polling numbers, which have driven horse race-style coverage of late. Some of that has been legitimate: it’s noteworthy, for instance, that Trump’s campaign moved to cut ties with some of its pollsters after their finding that Trump trails Joe Biden in key states leaked to the press. Last week, Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the polls in question “don’t exist”; yesterday, Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, told CBS that America is “too complex now” for polls to be of any use.

It’s worth pointing out that neither of these statements is true. (CBS, in its chyron and tweet, did not.) But should we really be covering hypothetical head-to-head numbers at this point? “To have a news cycle about general election polling **a year and a half before the election** is completely preposterous,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver tweeted yesterday. The bigger problem, for the press, is that these numbers tend to lead us by the nose: the Post’s Margaret Sullivan wrote on Sunday that 2020 coverage has already been skewed by “the pseudoscience of electability,” especially where Biden is concerned. Nor is it the only specter of 2016 that’s still hanging around: as Sullivan and I both wrote recently, many outlets continue to cover Trump’s insults as stories in their own right.

Trump’s campaign “launch” yesterday was a non-event: an unremarkable milestone on a much longer road. In life, however, arbitrary staging posts can be useful opportunities for self-reflection. Trump hasn’t changed much. The more important question is: have we?

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.