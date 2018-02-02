The media today: Memo hype reaches fever pitch

A year after “the dossier,” we’ve got “the memo.” Political coverage will be focused on today’s expected release of a four-page document, compiled by the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican representative. It appears to be an attempt to muddy the waters around Robert Mueller’s investigation.

According to people familiar with its contents, the memo casts the Mueller investigation as politically biased, and based on the infamous and mostly unconfirmed dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. It alleges that the FBI used Steele’s work to obtain a warrant to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. A competing memo, written by House Democrats to refute Nunes’s claims, was made available to the full House, but blocked by Republicans from public release.

Despite the “grave concerns” of Trump’s hand-picked FBI Director, Christopher Wray, the president appears set on seeing the document released. After learning of the memo’s existence in a phone call two weeks ago, Trump tuned into cable news, becoming convinced that it should be released before even reading it, according to The Washington Post.

Hosts on Fox News have been hyping the impact of the memo, with Sean Hannity leading the charge. The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report that Trump has been in regular contact with Hannity in recent weeks, and that the Fox primetime host has reinforced Trump’s impulse to release the memo. The #ReleaseTheMemo campaign led by pro-Trump tweeters has also added fuel to the fire. “Cable news and right-wing media have shaped [Trump’s] views on the issue, as they have on many other topics, far more so than the briefings or private intelligence provided by those within his administration,” Markay and Suebsaeng write.

The Mueller investigation, which has already resulted in the indictment of Trump’s former campaign chairman and his deputy, appears to be accelerating. As it gets closer to the Oval Office, Trump’s media cheerleaders have ratcheted up their attacks on the credibility of Mueller and his associates. The New York Times’s Charlie Savage writes that the goal of the president’s allies, both in Congress and the media, is “to shift the focus away from Russian election interference and instead portray the actions of investigators as the real scandal.” What impact those efforts have on the public’s trust remains to be seen.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer.