What’s left to say about the election?

A little over a month ago, Drew Magary decided to ditch the regular politics column he was writing for GEN because, he said, writing it sucked. “I’m out of political opinions,” he said. “The kind of torpid recycling of stances you see from David Brooks and other professional thought havers? I’m no different.” Magary listed the basic ideas and themes that he found kept recurring in his work, including “Trump is a Nazi” and “the pandemic deaths here are his fault.” Writing about politics every week in 2020, he added, “is like your old man catching you with a pack of Marlboros and forcing you to smoke the entire thing in one sitting to make you sick.”

As I’ve written repeatedly in this newsletter, there is too much news right now—a historic, interconnected crush of major crises and events that has defied adequate engagement. And yet Magary, perhaps paradoxically, is right: when it comes to politics in general, and Trump in particular, much of the crush of news is intensely repetitive and flows naturally to the same basic set of damning conclusions. Yesterday alone, Trump once again trashed his top coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him a “disaster”; once again trashed CNN, calling its journalists “dumb bastards”; once again trashed NBC’s Kristen Welker, who will moderate the next Trump-Biden debate, on Thursday; once again held irresponsible rallies; once again danced to “YMCA”; and so on, ad nauseam. As Quinta Jurecic put it in an Atlantic column that appeared not long after Magary’s, Trump is actually really boring. “The president is a man without depths to plumb,” she wrote. “What you see is what you get, and what you get is the same mix of venality, solipsism, and racial hatred that has long been obvious.”

Jurecic raised an important question that, to my mind, strikes at the heart of the too-much-news/Trump-is-boring paradox: “What happens when politics is crucially important, but there is little original to say?” If much of the media coverage of recent days, particularly on TV, is any guide, it seems like the answer is: go through the motions. It feels like we’re in a holding pattern, waiting. Election Day is still two weeks away, yet there’s so much early voting going on—and all the votes could take so long to count—that the concept of “election day,” as a climactic event, feels thin. Entering the final stretch, and with ever-fewer votes up for grabs, Biden is pretty quiet and Trump and his allies are insisting on a rerun of the 2016 campaign. (But his/her emails; Lock him/her/them up.) Many in the media seem willing to indulge that strategy, supplementing it with their own relitigation of 2016 media coverage, polling errors, and so on. We’re debating about the debates again. Many outlets are—quite rightly—busy finetuning election models and plans for election night/week/month coverage, and war-gaming possible election outcomes. While we wait for it all to play out, many of the denizens of media Twitter have been chewing over unrelated controversies (none of which, of course, have anything at all to do with said war-gaming exercises, no sir).

In late September and early October, after Trump repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose in November (a key reason for all the finetuning and war-gaming), it was big news; the Times gave it the full-width A1 headline treatment. Trump is still threatening not to accept the result—he did so at a weekend rally in Michigan, for instance—yet when he does it now, it seems barely to merit a headline at all. And it’s not just election-related news that can feel grimly repetitive. The coronavirus is once again surging; national politicians once again can’t agree on a stimulus bill to aid the millions of Americans whose livelihoods have been hammered by the pandemic. These developments are still driving coverage, but much of it—at the topline level, at least—often feels flat, subdued, weary.

When it comes to Trump’s antics, the repetitiveness is, to a great extent, the point, and it’s okay not to fall for all of it all of the time. But some Trump storylines—his ongoing threats to the election perhaps chief among them—merit prominent repetition, even if their details don’t meaningfully change. Trump attacking the integrity of the vote in relatively consistent language is a much bigger deal than him deploying a newer, ruder insult for CNN. The threat of the virus merits reiteration, too. It doesn’t care how tired and bored we may be.

To that end, it’s vital that we find fresh, compelling ways of telling these stories; ways of cutting through the repetition to communicate the urgency of the stakes. The ever-climbing coronavirus death toll is a repetitive story—but each individual death is not. The victims of the virus and Trump’s atrocious management of it only get to live and die once. The economic impacts of the pandemic feel repetitive—but every job, or health-insurance plan, or apartment lost is a tragedy, if not an emergency, for those who have to live through it. The same is true of voter suppression; it’s not a new story, but every voter only gets one vote per election. If they’re wrongly denied the chance to cast it, that’s a scandal, each and every time it happens.

There’s much good coverage out there illustrating the human stakes of our overlapping crises—from gut-wrenching obituaries, to portraits of people who are struggling, to surveys and analyses quantifying the scale of the pain. Too often, though, such coverage seems stuck below the crust of the news cycle, with its cyclical talk of rallies, debates, and polls. There is still too much urgent news to report right now. In the two weeks before election day, we shouldn’t waste any of our capacity on the boring, just because it’s about the election (in the traditional, stultifying sense of that term) and we feel compelled to cover it. Death and hardship are election stories, too. As Jurecic puts it, “The work of people who write and talk and make art about politics is valuable because it helps other members of society make sense of their shared world,” and “if that work loses depth or relevance, democratic culture in the US diminishes.” As Magary puts it, “The perception of reality should never take precedence over reality itself, but national political coverage does precisely that.”

