Trump, Iran, and the links to impeachment

This weekend, the killing, in a US military strike, of Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s hugely influential top security and intelligence official, reverberated through the media and around the world—accelerating the sporadic Trump-era tit for tat with Iran, which is now something much more immediate and alarming. Iran continued to threaten revenge for Suleimani’s killing, and said it would suspend the remaining restrictions imposed upon it by its 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers. In Iraq, where Suleimani was traveling when he was killed, lawmakers passed a (symbolic, for now) resolution to expel foreign troops. Closer to home, people of Iranian descent—including Americans—reported being detained for long periods at the border between the US and Canada, where they were asked about their political views. (According to the New York Times, one family said it was told, by a border official, that “this is a bad time to be an Iranian.”) And Trump spat out a string of dire tweets. In one, he threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites, including some “important to Iran & the Iranian culture”; in another, he cast his tweets (“These Media Posts”) as official notification to Congress that should Iran hit back at the US, the US will hit back harder. The latter missive had journalists baffled; Maggie Haberman, of the Times, simply tweeted, “??”. Sometimes, there are no words.

Trump and his administration have insisted that they killed Suleimani to avert an “imminent” attack, but they’ve yet to provide specific evidence of this to the public, the press, or, it would seem, Congress. The claim seems increasingly shaky. As early as Friday, a Pentagon source told the Times that Suleimani offered no new threat; on Saturday, Rukmini Callimachi, who covers terrorism and the Middle East for the paper, said officials told her that the evidence for an immininent attack was “razor thin.” Also Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Trump killed Suleimani because “negative coverage” of his decision, last year, to abort a planned strike against Iran had made him “look weak.” Sharp, reported skepticism of the official line—too often lacking in coverage of the US and Iran—was welcome. But it was unevenly distributed. On Friday—as the Times reported the no new threat claim a few paragraphs into a news piece, the top of its homepage blared Trump’s claim that he had acted “to stop a war.” Footage of Trump saying those words rolled at the top of TV news shows, without anchors adding adequate context. Stenography is never good journalism. When it comes to war, it’s unforgivable, and that’s before we get started on this administration.

Collectively, we did seem more skeptical of Trump’s rationale by the end of the weekend than we had been at the beginning. Yesterday, Mike Pompeo—the secretary of State who, the Post reports, was key in getting Trump to approve the Suleimani strike—toured all five of the Sunday shows, reshuffling his talking points as he went. (At times, he sounded bored.) Unlike Trump and other right-wing firebrands, Pompeo is a flattering, cajoling interviewee—“Chuck, you’ve been at this a long time; the American people are smart, too”—but his accounts had gaping holes, and his interlocutors picked up on many of them. On CNN, Jake Tapper pressed Pompeo repeatedly on Trump’s threat to hit cultural sites; on ABC, George Stephanopoulos noted that doing so would amount to a war crime. Still, some progressives, in particular, felt interviewers were too deferential to Pompeo’s responses. In light of recent events and past history, anything less than asking, over and over again, but where is the evidence? does feel inadequate.

One skeptical narrative that emerged over the weekend, including on the Sunday shows, was the “wag the dog” theory—that Trump killed Suleimani to distract from his impeachment. The theory isn’t baseless. (Exhibit A: Trump’s predictions, in 2011 and 2012, that Barack Obama would hit Iran for electoral benefit.) And regardless of Trump’s intentions, the strike did have the effect of deflecting our attention from impeachment, or at least diluting it.

But there are reasons to doubt the theory, too. (Is Trump really that strategic?) And, more importantly, we needn’t rely on speculation to justify keeping impeachment in the picture—it is, in fact, a key part of the Iran story, and it’s crucial that we hold our focus on both simultaneously. Both threads are about foreign policy, and Trump’s fitness to hold high office in that context. And they’re both concerned with Trump’s relentless war on the truth. Impeachment is the most urgent reminder we’ve yet faced that this administration’s foreign policy must not be taken at face value.

On Friday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes did a good job of situating the killing of Suleimani in this context. His first words of his show—after playing Trump’s “stop a war” remark—were “Massive contradictions from the White House”; later, Hayes mentioned impeachment, and reminded his viewers that “there is absolutely no reason for anyone in the US to credit anything the president or his administration says about matters of life and death and war and peace until it is demonstrably verified. Full stop.” Not all journalists have the license to talk like Hayes, a liberal host on a liberal network. But we should all keep his advice front of mind.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.