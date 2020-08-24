The Democratic and Republican conventions are not the same. Don’t pretend that they are.

In June—with Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, refusing, due to the pandemic, to accede to President Trump’s demands for a business-as-usual Republican convention in Charlotte—Trump pulled the plug, and said he would instead accept his party’s nomination on the friendlier political turf of Jacksonville, Florida. Then, in July—as cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, surged in Florida—Trump scrapped that plan, too. (Talk about cancel culture.) With a month to go until the convention, its organizers, Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reports, were literally left staring at a blank slate. The Republicans’ plans remained murky right through this weekend. They still aren’t fully clear, though we do now know the convention’s speaker roster (the St. Louis gun couple, Nicholas Sandmann, Rudy Giuliani), the credentials of its producers (The Apprentice), and the planned location of Trump’s acceptance speech (the White House, despite laws that bar the use of federal property and employees for political ends). We also know that Trump wants more live action than the Democrats offered last week, and more of himself—he plans to speak in prime time every night.

The convention, which kicks off today, will be longer than the Democrats’ offering, running for two and a half hours each night, starting at 8.30pm Eastern. In the absence of much advance notice, the networks may find themselves winging elements of the convention broadcast, though it seems that TV bosses are planning, as much as possible, to replicate their coverage of the Democratic convention. MSNBC and CNN are set to give the Republicans extensive airtime; the major broadcast networks, by contrast, will jump in at 10pm each night, as they did both last week and in convention cycles past. Typically, the networks have limited their convention programming to an hour for commercial(s) reasons, but, according to the Daily Beast, their decision to keep things short this year may have come with an added editorial concern. Network executives reportedly told Democratic officials that giving their event more airtime would mean having to do likewise for the Republicans’ event—a perilous pledge for the networks, given the chaos of the Republicans’ convention planning and Trumpism in general.

Some observers expressed skepticism at that pretext: the networks, the veteran anchor Dan Rather told the Beast, “never wanted to give the conventions very much time, because they can cram in more commercials with even deadwood content.” Still, the Trump factor has undoubtedly ignited a broader debate within the industry: do the Democratic and Republican conventions merit equal, unfiltered media treatment or not? (For previous iterations of this debate, see: Trump’s rare Oval Office addresses; Trump’s not-so-rare coronavirus briefings; the State of the Union.) Yesterday, Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, noted on air that the Democratic and Republican conventions exist in a “truth imbalance”—whereas the former (while high on partisan puffery) was mostly rooted in some kind of shared factual reality, the latter will probably feature a cascade of dangerous lies. Amanda Carpenter, a CNN contributor and columnist for The Bulwark, told Stelter that the Republican convention is shaping up to be a “major medical and political disinformation event,” and that the networks should treat it as such.

Peter Hamby, of Snapchat and Vanity Fair, shared a different view with Stelter: if the networks handle the Republican convention differently to the Democratic one, he warned, pro-Trump partisans will cry foul. They surely will. But their protests aren’t a good reason to bestow equal treatment on conventions that manifestly are not equal—for the reasons Stelter outlined, and also because the Democrats do not currently command the apparatus of the federal executive, and the myriad responsibilities that go with it. If Trump does end up speaking at length every night, that, too, will mark a major difference with the Democrats’ convention—one which, some observers argued over the weekend, would be reason enough for the networks to cut away.

Treating things that are not the same as if they are the same in the name of partisan balance has been a recurring media error of the Trump era. The remedy is often clear cut: just report the truth, with as much context and as great a sense of proportion as you can muster. This imperative demands that when Trump lies on TV, networks correct him in real time, and/or yank him off air altogether.

The case of the conventions strikes me as a little more complicated than previous Trump-lies debates, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, conventions, as the political scientist Brendan Nyhan wrote for CJR in 2012, have a democratic value that (at least in theory) transcends our normal judgments of news value and perfect informational purity: a party presenting its best case for election on a fixed, quadrennial timetable can be instructive, even though it always amounts, to some extent, to propaganda. Secondly, as I wrote last week, the pacy, virtual convention format necessitated by the pandemic does not lend itself kindly to live fact-checking or punditry. When the networks tried to cut into the Democratic convention, they ended up talking over the top of it, which made for choppy, often-confusing television.

Ultimately, though, dangerous misinformation doesn’t care about such considerations: it’ll take root in any host body it can find. When Trump and his allies use this week’s Republican convention to lie about urgent matters of public health and election integrity—and it is a case of when—the networks’ first duty is to immediately correct the record. If they can’t find an elegant way of breaking into the programming, they should cut away entirely, and not fear doing so just because they didn’t treat the Democrats the same way. The theoretical purpose of partisan fairness norms is that they preserve the integrity of democratic choice; if we let bad actors use such norms to subvert democracy, then they literally become pointless. And that’s before we even get started on the wisdom of drinking bleach.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.