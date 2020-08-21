When did we separate politics and the mail?

On this week’s Kicker, Professor Richard R. John, a historian and the author of Spreading the News: The American Postal System from Franklin to Morse, speaks with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on the intersection between the Postal Service and politics. For decades, the Postal Service—the internet of its age—was entwined in electoral politics. That ended, but now Donald Trump has restarted the fight. This episode of The Kicker looks at how reporters should cover the battle.

SHOW NOTES Election threats, foreign and domestic, Jon Allsop, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.