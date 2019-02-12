Trump’s ‘theater of the absurd’ pitches up in El Paso

Yesterday, Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor, redeployed nearly 400 members of the National Guard away from his state’s border with Mexico, explicitly rebuking a “manufactured border crisis” and the Trump administration’s political “theater of the absurd.” Indeed, in recent months, Trump’s border rhetoric has become increasingly theatrical, conjuring a violent, lawless scene whose details often lean towards pure fantasy.

While Trump and the reporters who cover him often make general references to “the border,” specific sections of its 1,933-mile span have occasionally come into focus. Recently, El Paso, Texas, has taken center stage. Trump officials and boosters have long touted El Paso as proof that walls work, but it stuck with Trump as an example following his exchange, last month, with Ken Paxton, Texas’s Republican attorney general. During his State of the Union address last week, Trump said that El Paso “used to have extremely high rates of violent crime,” but now, “with a powerful barrier in place… is one of our safest cities.”

This was not true. As the El Paso Times pointed out afterward, the crime rate in the city declined steeply long before the installation of border fencing in 2008 and 2009. Though the crime rate nudged up on either side of its construction, it has since dropped again. Local officials vocally called Trump out on his SOTU lie. Yesterday, as Trump prepared to visit El Paso, local politicians cited the president’s words as a threat to the city’s reputation as a cohesive, multiracial community. At a press conference, officials decried Trump’s falsehoods about their fence, while on CNN, Dee Margo, the city’s Republican mayor, called Trump’s SOTU remarks “erroneous” and “not correct.” Later on, Jake Tapper picked up on Margo’s remarks, telling his audience, “The president is lying to you to get his wall.”

At his El Paso rally last night, Trump doubled down on his border-security demands, flanked by banners that screamed “FINISH THE WALL.” According to the Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, Trump did not reiterate his falsehood about the city’s pre-fencing crime rate. Instead, Trump seemed preoccupied with his crowd size, claiming that the local fire department squeezed 10,000 of his supporters into a 6,500-capacity venue. (It did not.) Just across town, Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso native and former Congressman, held a rally of his own, where he announced, “We are not safe because of walls but in spite of walls.” Who was the bigger draw? Online, the debate raged all night.

Yesterday’s more important news occurred off-stage, in Washington, where House and Senate negotiators reportedly reached a deal on border funding one day after talks were said to have foundered. While details weren’t publicly announced, the package apparently offers $1.375 billion for physical barriers on the border—a total that falls far short of Trump’s requested $5.7 billion. It’s unclear if Trump will take legislators’ cue. Senior Republicans sound optimistic that he will. In El Paso, however, Trump was noncommittal. “I don’t even want to hear about it,” he told rally attendees in response to the news. And he told Fox’s Laura Ingraham he’d blown off a full status update to go onstage and do an interview with her. “It was between the deal and you, and I had to choose you,” he told her. “We’ll see what happens.”

One thing is certain: if Trump does not sign off some sort of funding package before Friday, the federal government will shut down again. If it does, it will have severe, and very real, effects on federal employees and service-users. Amid all the theater, that’s worth thinking about.

Below, more from the “theater of the absurd”:



Other notable stories:

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.