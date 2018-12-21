Is Trump losing his grip on the narrative?

Donald Trump is a master of the media narrative. Sending the press scrambling after an outrageous tweet, lie, or policy has been a hallmark of his political style. By flooding the zone, he has managed to muffle damaging press and exhaust journalists and readers. And his base, fed by a relentless cycle of boosterish right-wing media commentary, has largely stayed on side.

It’s interesting, then, that the latest news cycle—involving the Russia probe, high staff turnover, sparring with Congress, fevered immigration rhetoric, and foreign policy convulsions—feels less responsive to Trump’s touch. Last week, The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott noted, the president’s Apprentice-style search for a new chief-of-staff successfully deflected some media attention from encircling investigators. But as the story dragged on with no appointment in sight, the narrative became that no one really wanted to work for him—especially when, last Friday, Chris Christie publicly snubbed Trump. And the Mueller/Russia/Cohen story, which never really went away, was back with a kick over the weekend: major news organizations reported that almost every aspect of Trump’s pre- and post-election life is under official scrutiny.

This week, as headlines turned to the impending shutdown of the federal government, even Trump’s most reliable media backers revolted. Many in the right-wing press argued that a budget deal without funding for Trump’s long-promised border wall would be unacceptable. Standing in for Sean Hannity (who, just when Trump needed him most, was absent) on Fox Wednesday, Dan Bongino told the president that his base demands a wall. Yesterday morning, Fox & Friends, usually a hub of sycophancy, lit into Trump, too. Elsewhere, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, and Drudge were equally unsparing. Trump, watching in the White House, “seethed and panicked about the stream of invective he’s hearing from allies on television,” according to Politico’s Eliana Johnson and Burgess Everett. Finally, he did a U-turn, signaling that he wouldn’t sign the package he’d settled on with Congress after all. “This is government by infotainment,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Will Bunch tweeted.

In the middle of the domestic chaos, Trump announced on Wednesday, to wide surprise and alarm, that the United States would be withdrawing its troops from Syria, having “defeated ISIS.” A partial drawdown will also take place in Afghanistan. It looked like a signature Trump gambit to shift media attention. He succeeded in turning heads, but soon this story, too, got away from him. The Times reported that no Pentagon official would publicly support the approach, leaving Trump by himself in a video message. Yesterday, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced that he would resign, making clear in his letter to Trump that the choice to do so was over philosophical differences with the president’s worldview. This marked “the first resignation of a Cabinet official in the Trump administration over a matter of principle that exploded into public view,” the Post reported. The letter dominated coverage, as did the sense that the last grown-up in the room was on the way out. “James Mattis just cut the world’s safety net,” CNN’s Stephen Collinson wrote.

This morning, the word “chaos” is splashed across the mediasphere. There’s nothing new about that, on its face. But it’s hard to remember a week when Trump looked so embattled on so many different fronts—including among the outlets that tend to support him. Put together, the latest developments, and the way the media has covered them, portray a president who’s finally losing his grip on the narrative.

“Going wobbly”: Politico’s Jason Schwartz has a good rundown of the right-wing media reaction to Trump’s border compromise. “It was a remarkable turn of events for conservative media, which has by and large excused nearly every bit of trouble that’s cropped up around Trump since he took office,” Schwartz writes.

Media Mattis: Coverage has almost universally cast Mattis as a welcome restraining influence on Trump's worst foreign-policy instincts. That's understandable, but Mattis is a complicated character with foibles of his own. This 2017 New Yorker profile by Dexter Filkins remains instructive.

That was this week? Part I: On Tuesday, Trump's charitable foundation agreed to dissolve after New York's attorney general accused it of "a shocking pattern of illegality." In a different week, that may have got much more attention. Then again, maybe not.

That was this week? Part II: Also on Tuesday, the Senate passed a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill after intense lobbying by the White House. CNN's Brian Stelter tracks the helpful role Fox played in the process, including a rare official statement of support aimed at wavering GOP lawmakers.



