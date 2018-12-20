Podcast: A look back at 2018

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Amanda Darrach, Andrew McCormick, and Zainab Sultan about the big stories that dominated our news cycle and the lessons journalists can learn from 2018.

Show notes:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Zainab Sultan is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @ZainabSultan.