Podcast: A look back at 2018

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Amanda Darrach, Andrew McCormick, and Zainab Sultan about the big stories that dominated our news cycle and the lessons journalists can learn from 2018.
Show notes:
- Sexual harassment in the newsroom: An oral history, Alexandria Neason, Meg Dalton, and Karen K. Ho, CJR
- The president’s phantom threats, Joel Simon and Alexandra Ellerbeck, CJR
- On the confessions of fallen men, Nausicaa Renner, CJR
- The media bullying of Christine Blasey Ford, Alexandria Neason and Nausicaa Renner, CJR
- Capital Gazette shooting shows the vulnerability of journalists, Jon Allsop, CJR
