Aboard the White House’s leaky ship

A day after The Hill reported that a White House official had mocked the health of Arizona Senator John McCain in a private meeting, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded by scolding her communications staff, not primarily for the comment, but for the leak. “I am sure this conversation is going to leak, too. And that’s just disgusting,” Sanders said Friday, according to Axios’s Jonathan Swan.
The Trump White House is many things, but a tight ship is not one of them. Throughout the 16 months of the administration, reporters have found no shortage of sources willing to talk about everything from internal policy discussions to infighting among staffers. The departures of Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus may have plugged a couple of holes, but new fissures seem to crack at any moment of tension.
The circus surrounding special assistant Kelly Sadler’s callous remarks is just the latest example of a larger pattern. While it’s been more than a year since President Trump granted an interview to a non-Fox major network, journalists have used information provided by administration officials and friends of Trump to paint a picture of the president’s thinking.
In the midst of the fallout from Sadler’s comment, Axios’s Swan had a great idea: He asked his White House sources why they leak. “To be honest, it probably falls into a couple of categories,” one current White House official told him. “The first is personal vendettas. And two is to make sure there’s an accurate record of what’s really going on in the White House.” Another White House official added, “The most common substantive leaks are the result of someone losing an internal policy debate. By leaking the decision, the loser gets one last chance to kill it with blowback from the public, Congress or even the President.”
Of course, those working for the president aren’t the only ones responsible for slipping information to reporters. Though Trump has railed against leaks, he reportedly spends many of his evening hours calling up friends outside the White House to grouse and gossip. Some of those on the other end of the line have served as sources for journalists, allowing for reporting on the president’s current preoccupations and state of mind.
The prevalence of willing leakers in and around the White House has driven a never-ending stream of palace intrigue stories, but it has also helped keep the public informed about the mindset of a president who has retreated to friendly territory when it comes to one-on-one interviews. The leakers may be acting out of personal interest, but they’re also doing a public service.
- Trump’s evening hours: Providing a window into the way Trump operates, New York’s Olivia Nuzzi looks at the relationship between the president and Fox News’s Sean Hannity. Trump “inherently distrusts anyone who chooses to work for him, seeking outside affirmation as often as possible from as vast and varied a group as he can muster,” Nuzzi writes. “But Hannity is at the center.”
- Undermining Kelly: After Chief of Staff John Kelly gave an interview to NPR in which he said undocumented immigrants seeking to enter the country “don’t have the skills” to assimilate, current and former colleagues spoke to Politico’s Annie Karni. “The staff has no confidence that he can handle any media,” one former White House aide told Karni. “They can’t figure out how to get him to do any interview without screwing up.”
- Countering the leaks: The Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman reports that Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a former National Security Council official now working for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “explored ways to surreptitiously monitor the communications of White House staff for leaks or perceived political disloyalty to Donald Trump, according to three former Trump NSC officials familiar with the effort.”
