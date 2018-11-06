After Pittsburgh shooting, national outlets relied on local papers, and vice versa

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom. Photo: Michael Fuoco.

On October 27, a mass shooting took place at the Tree of Life-Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood—the worst violence ever to befall Jewish people in the US. The hours and days immediately following the shooting saw local and national news organizations relying on each other to investigate and verify facts and to debunk rumors about the rapidly developing story.

Tow Center senior research fellow Priyanjana Bengani has been using news organizations’ social media feeds to research trends in local and national coverage. By cross-referencing a list of prominent national news sources with local news organizations reporting at the site of the shooting, Bengani is able to show which outlets cited one another over three days—Saturday, the day of the shooting, Sunday, and Monday—either to bolster or to criticize their reporting, notable in the case of significant misreporting about one of the victims by People Magazine.

The data is presented below in a network map. Readers can enlarge or shrink the graph with the mouse wheel or with a two-finger drag on the trackpad while the cursor hovers over the graph. For a larger view, click the full-screen button in the lower left corner. The nodes can be dragged outside the graph’s default circle form; doing this with the node labeled “post-gazette.com” will show how many outlets cited the Pittsburgh local’s reporting with arrows pointing toward the node. Arrows pointing away from a node represent citations of the connected outlet’s reporting. Click on each node for a list of the outlets citing its work.

For researchers, fellow journalists, and the curious, a list of the news stories whose text Bengani analyzed is available below.

—Sam Thielman, Editor, The Tow Center for Digital Journalism

The entire dataset may be downloaded here and reused under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Priyanjana Bengani is a senior research fellow at Columbia Journalism School's Tow Center for Digital Journalism.