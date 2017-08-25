Podcast: The white supremacy beat

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Pete talks to CJR contributor Christiana Mbakwe about the need for a white supremacy beat post-Charlottesville. Then we discuss The Village Voice shutting down its print publication, the shakeup at the Los Angeles Times, and the tragic death of freelance journalist (and Columbia J-School alum) Kim Wall.
SHOW NOTES:
- White-supremacy threat demands its own beat reporters, by Christiana Mbakwe, CJR
- ‘She was alive in ways that most of us can only dream of being alive,’ by Pete Vernon, Sandy Padwe, Karen Stabiner, and Howard W. French, CJR
- If there’s a future for The Village Voice, it’s digital, by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Ross Levinsohn is named the new publisher and CEO of the A. Times as top editors are ousted, by Meg James, Los Angeles Times
- After 62 years and many battles, Village Voice will end print publication, by John Leland and Sarah Maslin Nir, The New York Times
