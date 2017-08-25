Podcast: The white supremacy beat

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Pete talks to CJR contributor Christiana Mbakwe about the need for a white supremacy beat post-Charlottesville. Then we discuss The Village Voice shutting down its print publication, the shakeup at the Los Angeles Times, and the tragic death of freelance journalist (and Columbia J-School alum) Kim Wall.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.