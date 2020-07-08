As local news crumbles, should the federal government intervene?

Journalism is just one of the industries hard-hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic. While we reimagine journalism’s structures and funding models, what role might the government play in intervening to support the role of a functioning press—not just someday, but now?

In a new report published by the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina, Penny Abernathy—a collaborator on our Cutback Tracker project—underlines the stakes. Since 2005, more than a quarter of the country’s newspapers have disappeared. In the same fifteen-year span, the number of local journalists working in newsrooms has dropped by half. She describes the covid-related recession as a watershed moment. “The choices we make in 2020–as citizens, policymakers and industry leaders–will determine the future of the local news landscape,” Abernathy writes.

In the report, Dana Miller Ervin dives into some of the proposed policies for government intervention in the crisis, noting an attitude shift on Capitol Hill. “Before the pandemic, journalism was seen as a pet interest on the Hill,” Ervin quotes Viktorya Vilk, of advocacy group PEN America, saying. “That perception has shifted now. We’re finally at a moment when conversations [about assistance] are absolutely happening.” Still, the November election presents a time crunch; if interventions don’t happen soon, Ervin warns, they’ll likely have to wait until January or beyond.

Stimulus payments and loans provide one option for intervention, though distribution can be inconsistent and flawed. In late March, Craig Aaron, president and co-CEO of Press Action, wrote for CJR in favor of a Congressional stimulus for journalism. “Now is the time to act,” Aaron wrote. “We need significant public investments in all corners of the economy, and journalism is no exception.” Soon after, the CARES Act was signed into law, with some stimulus money made available to a few in the journalism industry. Some localized outlets, like the Tampa Bay Times and Seattle Times reported receiving Paycheck Protection Program stimulus funding, though many small newsrooms owned by large parent companies did not qualify. As Poynter noted, “most local daily newspapers were left out.” (Yesterday, when the US Treasury Department released PPP loan level data, CNN reporter Kelly Flynn began tweeting lists of media recipients, which included Forbes, Newsweek, theSkimm, and the Daily Caller, to name a few).

Allocating federal advertising budget funds to local media outlets could provide another form of relief, Ervin suggested, noting that in mid-April, nearly 250 House members drafted a letter in support of such a move. In mid-May, Congressman Tim Ryan sponsored the Protect Local Media Act, which includes amendments to PPP funding requirements so they would apply to more small news organizations, a path to nonprofit status for commercial outlets, and tax credits for journalism hires. The legislation hasn’t made any progress since it was filed.

Ervin outlines a host of possibilities for government intervention, from pension debt relief for struggling media companies, to increased federal support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, to tax deductions for large corporations willing to divest themselves of newspaper ownership followed by support for a small publication’s transition to nonprofit status.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19 , let us know by submitting information here . (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared).

Below, more on recent changes in newsrooms across the world:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job-seekers (at no cost) and job providers.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.