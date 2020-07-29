Pay cuts have provided a temporary fix, but the pandemic persists

Though the journalism industry continues to report a staggering number of layoffs, pay cuts have allowed many outlets to retain staff and continue their work while cutting back spending—a momentary fix that cannot last forever. The Tow Center’s reporting on newsroom cutbacks found more than a hundred instances of reported pay cuts in newsrooms since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. As with any of the cutbacks newsrooms implement during a moment of financial hardship, the indefinite magnitude of the crisis looms—how long will newsrooms continue to tighten their belts, and how long can they manage to do so?

In many of the cases that Tow recorded, top executives took larger pay cuts than salaried staff—in at least six cases, temporarily forgoing executive salaries altogether, for varying periods of time. Ben Lerer, the chief executive at Group Nine media—which publishes NowThis and The Dodo—pledged to forgo his salary for six months, The New York Times reported. And according to the Daily Beast, Jonah Peretti, CEO at BuzzFeed, announced that he would not take a salary “for the duration of the crisis,” a declaration that begs the question—how are the beginnings and endings of a crisis measured and defined?

Pay cuts often accompany other newsroom changes—part and parcel of a broad strategy to address withering budgets—and they are, by nature, intended to be a temporary solution. In March, the Cleveland Scene announced layoffs in addition to pay cuts and role-sharing, “for the time being.” In April, Canadian company Glacier Media announced reduced wages and furloughs, saying, “We hope to return those laid off to work as quickly as possible, and to return wages and work weeks back to normal as quickly as possible.” That month, Glacier halted production of the Vancouver Courier, a community newspaper that has not published since.

Before the pandemic arrived and sabotaged newsroom revenue streams, the journalism industry already struggled, in many cases, to pay its employees a competitive wage. In 2015, Alex Williams reported for Poynter that journalists earned significantly less than the median salary in twenty-three US states, particularly in the Northwest and Midwest. In 2018, Pew Research Center reported that newsroom employees in the United States, while reporting higher median salaries than workers with no college degrees, earn less than their college-educated peers.

In the current economic crisis facing the journalism industry, some cases of temporary pay cuts have already given way to more furloughs or layoffs. BuzzFeed News, for example, announced tiered pay cuts in mid-March, followed by layoffs in April at its Twitter morning show, and ten additional newsroom layoffs reported last week.

The pandemic continues, and temporary solutions are wearing thin.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.