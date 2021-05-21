How to cover abortion

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that outlaws abortion after 15 weeks gestation, the media’s coverage of abortion, and the language used to describe it, will be back in the spotlight.

On this week’s Kicker, Maria Clark, a Louisiana-based healthcare reporter with USA Today’s American South team, and Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor at Rewire News Group, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss how to cover legislation around abortion as a medical procedure rather than simply a political issue, and the importance of centering patients and providers in abortion reporting.

The Supreme Court Could End Abortion Rights With One Word, Jessica Mason Pieklo, Rewire News Group

Why Abortion care could get even harder to access in the South, Maria Clark, The American South

Abortion ban coverage sows confusion, Alexandria Neason, CJR

