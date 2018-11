a

Thursday, Nov 1st, 2018

Q&A: New Yorker‘s Sarah Stillman on Oklahoma women in prison and reporting amid trauma

By Andrew McCormick, CJR

In four decades, the number of women incarcerated in state and local prisons in the US has increased by over 800 percent. Most women are in for low-level, nonviolent offenses, and often they have not been convicted of a crime:...