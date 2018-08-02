Podcast: Facebook sets its own narrative. Plus, press hatred flares at Trump rallies

On this week’s episode, Pete is joined by CJR Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner and CJR Chief Digital Writer Mathew Ingram to discuss Facebook’s fight to control the narrative. The social media giant shut down more than 30 pages and accounts that it said were part of a political influence campaign potentially built to sow discord ahead of the midterm elections. But are the very public efforts too little, too late? Then, Nausicaa sticks around to talk about the vitriol toward the press at President Trump’s rally in Tampa.
SHOW NOTES:
- Facebook identifies an active political influence campaign using fake accounts by Nicholas Fandos and Kevin Roose, The New York Times
- Facebook to Congress: We are on the job, please do not regulate us by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- A climate of hate toward the press at Trump rallies by Pete Vernon, CJR
- As the bizarre QAnon group emerges, Trump rallies go from nasty to dangerous by Margaret Sullivan, The Washington Post