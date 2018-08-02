Podcast: Facebook sets its own narrative. Plus, press hatred flares at Trump rallies

On this week’s episode, Pete is joined by CJR Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner and CJR Chief Digital Writer Mathew Ingram to discuss Facebook’s fight to control the narrative. The social media giant shut down more than 30 pages and accounts that it said were part of a political influence campaign potentially built to sow discord ahead of the midterm elections. But are the very public efforts too little, too late? Then, Nausicaa sticks around to talk about the vitriol toward the press at President Trump’s rally in Tampa.

