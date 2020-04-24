Podcast

Podcast: The hunger for COVID-19 and climate crisis coverage

The intersection of conflict, climate, and disease has never been more apparent, and neither has public need for “journalistic rigor and urgency.”

On this week’s Kicker, E. Tammy Kim, a freelance reporter and essayist, and Mark Hertsgaard, the environmental correspondent for The Nation, speak with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on what COVID-19 and the climate crisis reveal about the problem of social systems that are exclusionary by design.

CJR · The hunger for COVID-19 and climate crisis coverage

 

SHOW NOTES

Panic Time, E. Tammy Kim, CJR

COVID-19 Has Lessons for Journalists Covering the Climate Crisis, Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.