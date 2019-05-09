Podcast: International press access in Venezuela

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Nick Paton Walsh, senior international correspondent for CNN. Paton Walsh has reported extensively from Venezuela in recent months amid the country’s ongoing political crisis. Last week, in Caracas, he investigated the aftermath of the violence that resulted from the opposition’s attempted uprising against the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Broadcasted images of the violence–including a scene in which military vehicles plowed down opposition protesters–caused the government to block feeds to CNN and the BBC on Venezuela’s cable television carriers.

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.