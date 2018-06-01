Podcast: Taking the buyout

On this week’s episode, Peter Corbett gives a firsthand account of an experience that’s become commonplace among journalists over the past decade. The former Arizona Republic reporter spent 23 years at the regional powerhouse before taking a buyout in 2016. He’s one of several journalists in a story by Monica Potts in our new Jobs issue. On The Kicker, he tells the story of his struggle to come to terms with the decision to leave the profession to which he’s dedicated his life.

