Podcast: Megyn Kelly gets trolled

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including layoffs across the industry, New York Times stories in search of a public editor, and how a single erroneous tweet can spark a fake news cycle. Then, we move on to Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview with Infowars’s Alex Jones. How should mainstream journalists report on trolls? Finally, Dave talks with RealClearPolitics’s James Arkin about what it’s like to cover Congress in the Trump era and how Capitol Hill reacted to this week’s shooting.
