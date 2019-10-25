Podcast: Jon Allsop on Ukraine, Brexit, and the danger of dumbing down

Jon Allsop, who writes CJR’s daily newsletter “The Media Today” from his flat in London, talks to Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, about Boris Johnson’s obsession with the American presidency, Trump’s impeachment strategy, and how the instinct to oversimplify stories like Ukraine and Brexit opens the door to misinformation.

SHOW NOTES:

Boris Johnson and the limits of journalism, Jon Allsop, CJR

How Boris Johnson fell for America, Jon Allsop, The Nation

With Theresa May’s exit, everything—and nothing—changes, Jon Allsop, CJR

Is Boris Johnson the death of Britain’s democracy? Jon Allsop, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.