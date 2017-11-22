Podcast: Anti-establishment media in the Trump era

This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with Cenk Uygur, host and founder of The Young Turks, about the role of anti-establishment media under President Donald Trump, as well as what it was like to interview Andrew Breitbart. Then Pete is joined by senior staff writer Alex Neason and senior editor Christie Chisholm to discuss the media news of the week, including the unionization of newsrooms and the latest sexual harassment scandals. Plus, we’ll share what we’re thankful for in journalism and media this year.
SHOW NOTES:
- The Young Turks really, really don’t want you to compare them to Breitbart, by Tim Murphy, Mother Jones
- The LA Times flirts with unionization, defying its history, by Shaya Tayefe Mohajer, CJR
- Eight women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them — with nudity, groping and lewd calls, by Irin Carmon and Amy Brittain, Washington Post
- CJR sexual harassment survey for journalists, freelancers, and newsrooms