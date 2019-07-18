Podcast: Bob Garfield’s plan to save America

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Bob Garfield, the co-host of WNYC’s “On the Media” and co-founder of the Purple Project for Democracy, on his plan to rebuild American faith in its press and in democracy. They discuss the fragmentation of the media and the loss of civic education, as well as Garfield’s blueprint for November 2019, when he urges outlets to feature non-partisan, apolitical reports on democracy.

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.