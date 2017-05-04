Podcast: Bret Stephens and the role of columnists

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including counterprogramming to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, conservative perspective on the layoffs at ESPN, and continued subscriber additions by The New York Times. Then, we move on to the fallout from Bret Stephens’s first column in the Times. Finally, CJR’s David Uberti talks with Ashley Codianni, director of social publishing at CNN. They discuss just what a social publisher does, as well as the ways CNN is working to become a leader in the digital sphere.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud



SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.