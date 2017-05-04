Podcast: Bret Stephens and the role of columnists

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including counterprogramming to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, conservative perspective on the layoffs at ESPN, and continued subscriber additions by The New York Times. Then, we move on to the fallout from Bret Stephens’s first column in the Times. Finally, CJR’s David Uberti talks with Ashley Codianni, director of social publishing at CNN. They discuss just what a social publisher does, as well as the ways CNN is working to become a leader in the digital sphere.
SHOW NOTES:
- “ESPN cuts 100 staffers as cable subscribers flee” by Pete Vernon, CJR
- “Climate of complete certainty” by Bret Stephens, The New York Times
- “Bret Stephens takes on climate change. Readers unleash their fury” by Liz Spayd, The New York Times
- “How CNN is ‘future-proofing’ itself” by David Uberti, CJR