Podcast: Breaking down CNN’s Reddit fiasco

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including Al Jazeera getting caught in an international diplomatic crisis, Fox Sports’s embrace of “pivot to video,” and the legwork that went into capturing Chris Christie’s day at the beach. Then, we move on to CNN’s controversial decision to identify, but not name, the creator of a video that President Donald Trump tweeted out over the holiday weekend. The article in question stirred up lots of chatter over what stories are newsworthy and whether CNN was implicitly threatening a private citizen with exposure. Finally, Dave talks with Dave Mistich, digital managing editor of 100 Days in Appalachia, about covering Trump country without stereotypes or tokenism.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Saudi Arabia’s attempt to silence Al Jazeera is outrageous,” The Economist
- “What ‘Pivoting to video’ really means” by Bryan Curtis, The Ringer
- “MTV News—and other sites—are frantically pivoting to video. It won’t work.” by Zach Schonfeld, Newsweek
- “The plane truth: How we caught Chris Christie sunbathing on a closed beach,” by Andrew Mills, NJ.com
- “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF,” by Andrew Kaczynski, CNN
- “CNN Warns It May Expose an Anonymous Critic if He Ever Again Publishes Bad Content,” by Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
- “Dissatisfied with the national media’s frame, Appalachia finds its own voice,” by Catherine V. Moore, CJR