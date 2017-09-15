Podcast: Combat reporting from the field to the home front

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Pete talks to retired marine sergeant Thomas Brennan and veteran conflict photographer Finbarr O’Reilly, who have written a joint memoir, Shooting Ghosts, about their time in Afghanistan and their struggles when they returned home. Then, Pete, Meg, and Karen discuss the White House’s call for the firing of ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, and the issue of how journalists present themselves on social media. Finally, we get to some of our favorite light-hearted stories of the week.



