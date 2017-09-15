Podcast: Combat reporting from the field to the home front

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Pete talks to retired marine sergeant Thomas Brennan and veteran conflict photographer Finbarr O’Reilly, who have written a joint memoir, Shooting Ghosts, about their time in Afghanistan and their struggles when they returned home. Then, Pete, Meg, and Karen discuss the White House’s call for the firing of ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, and the issue of how journalists present themselves on social media. Finally, we get to some of our favorite light-hearted stories of the week.
SHOW NOTES:
- Shooting Ghosts by Thomas Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly.
- A retired marine and a photojournalist confront war’s ‘Invisible Injuries,’ by Dave Davies, NPR
- The White House and the Worldwide Leader, by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Politico editor: We discard ‘dozens’ of potential hires over toxic Twitter feeds by Erik Wemple, The Washington Post
- Kid Rock denies Detroit Free Press credentials for Little Caesars Arena concert by Allie Gross, Detroit Free Press
- Two Ex-Googlers Want To Make Bodegas And Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Obsolete by Elizabeth Segran, Fast Company.
- Cruz speaks out on the infamous tweet by Dana Bash, CNN