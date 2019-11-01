Podcast: Can Condé Nast’s empire rise again?

Anna Wintour says Vogue magazine is the world’s greatest influencer, though the numbers don’t agree. A job at Condé Nast used to mean a magazine journalist had arrived. but in the wake of S.I. Newhouse’s death, it’s hard to imagine who might have the passion to save his magazines. For New York Magazine, journalist Reeves Wiedeman profiled Condé Nast, Wintour, and new CEO, Roger Lynch. This week, CJR’s Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope sits down with Wiedeman to discuss Condé Nast’s new strategy, and whether its newsstand presence could become disposable.

What’s left of Condé Nast, Reeves Wiedeman, New York Magazine

The future of men’s magazines, as Jim Nelson leaves GQ, Elon Green, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.