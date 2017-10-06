Podcast: Covering the White House with Glenn Thrush & Ben Jacobs

This week on The Kicker, we present a special episode recorded live from Atlanta. CJR Managing Editor Vanessa Gezari talks with The New York Times’s Glenn Thrush and The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs about covering the Trump White House. They discuss the emotional toll of the breakneck news cycle, what’s different about the new administration, and how to avoid getting caught up in a reality-TV presidency.
SHOW NOTES:
- Full video of CJR’s Atlanta Conference, The Year That Changed Journalism
- ‘Emotionally disruptive’ Trump takes toll on those who cover him by Jon Allsop, CJR
- Why the Times‘ White House Reporter Quit Twitter by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic
- Montana House candidate takes ‘enemy of the people’ to its logical conclusion by David Uberti and Pete Vernon, CJR
