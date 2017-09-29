Watch a livestream of CJR’s conference in Atlanta

Columbia Journalism Review will hold a half-day conference in Atlanta looking at how the election of 2016 transformed the media, the voters, and the presidency. CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and some of the nation’s top journalists will participate in the event: “The Year That Changed Journalism.”
If you can’t make it to Atlanta, but would like to watch, check back here on Wednesday, October 4, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the livestream.
Participants are expected to include:
- Glenn Thrush, White House correspondent, The New York Times
- Erik Wemple, media writer, The Washington Post
- Celeste Headlee, host, “On Second Thought,” Georgia Public Broadcasting
- Andra Gillespie, professor, Emory College of Arts and Sciences
- Paul Beckett, Washington bureau chief, The Wall Street Journal
- Ben Jacobs, political reporter, The Guardian
- Tamar Hallerman, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- Carlos Watson, editor in chief, OZY.com
- Vanessa Gezari, managing editor, Columbia Journalism Review
- Jason Szep, US national affairs editor, Reuters
- Jonathan Peters, press freedom scholar, University of Georgia
See a full schedule here.