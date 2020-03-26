Podcast: COVID-19, communities in need

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kim Bui, director of audience innovation at the Arizona Republic, has looked to her readers to help guide the paper’s coverage. Bui says she texts with her readers and works in real time to find the answers they need.

On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Bui and Mathew Ingram, CJR’s chief digital writer, on how newsrooms have struggled to create a two-way conversation with their readers in the past. Without time for cautious planning, papers may learn how to serve their communities best.

SHOW NOTES

How metro papers are dealing with the pressure of COVID-19, Mathew Ingram, CJR

Public access to information suffers under the coronavirus, Richard Salame and Nina Zweig, CJR

Podcast: Local media and COVID-19—the canary in the coalmine, Amanda Darrach, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.