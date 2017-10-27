Podcast: Does Weinstein represent a sea change or just a moment?

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Christopher Glazek about his new Esquire story about how one family has made billions from the opioid crisis. Then Meg, Pete, and CJR Senior Editor Christie Chisholm discuss the “Weinstein effect” in the journalism industry.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.