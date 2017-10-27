Podcast: Does Weinstein represent a sea change or just a moment?

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Christopher Glazek about his new Esquire story about how one family has made billions from the opioid crisis. Then Meg, Pete, and CJR Senior Editor Christie Chisholm discuss the “Weinstein effect” in the journalism industry.
SHOW NOTES:
- The secretive family making billions from the opioid crisis, by Christopher Glazek, Esquire
- Five women accuse journalist and ‘Game Change’ co-author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment, by Oliver Darcy, CNN
- Leon Wieseltier acknowledges ‘misdeeds’ with female colleagues, by Michael Calderone, Politico
- The reckoning always comes, by Drew Magary, Deadspin
