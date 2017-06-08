Podcast: How the Comey/Russia story plays outside the media bubble

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Dave and Pete run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including tech giants’ domination of the digital ad market, Breitbart’s Trump-era slump, and the lack of attention toward Scott Pelley’s departure from CBS Evening News. Then, we move on to Reality Winner and the first leak prosecution of the Trump administration. Finally, we talk with Brendan Fitzgerald, editor of CJR’s United States Project, about the way local newspapers around the country have—or haven’t—covered the Trump-Russia story.
