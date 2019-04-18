Podcast: In conversation with 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner Susanne Craig

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Susanne Craig, an investigative reporter for The New York Times, about her work in the Pulitzer Prize–winning investigation that questioned Trump’s claim that he is a self-made billionaire. The investigative piece, which is 15,000 words long and took 18 months to complete, is the work of Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father,” Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner
- “The Times Trump investigation and the power of the long game,” Kyle Pope, CJR
- “Pulitzer Prizes reflect a violent year for journalists,” Andrew McCormick, CJR
