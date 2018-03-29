Podcast: Is journalism a form of activism?

This week on The Kicker, we return to a theme that dominated journalists’ reflections following the 2016 election: Covering areas of the country beyond major media centers. CJR’s United States Project Editor Brendan Fitzgerald joins Senior Staff Writer Alex Neason and Pete to talk about national coverage of the West Virginia teachers’ strike, and what it says about adjustments the industry has made. Then, we dive into a debate about the role of journalism in a time of protest and politicization: Is journalism a form of activism?

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.