Podcast: ‘It is, I promise, worse than you think’

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including how the White House’s response to Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer demonstrates a press shop in crisis, why net neutrality matters for journalists, and how to make environmental reporting connect with audiences. Then, Pete talks with Jesse Thorn, host of The Turnaround, about the art of the interview and what Thorn has learned from talking with people like Ira Glass, Terry Gross, and Jerry Springer.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Rancor at White House as Russia Story Refuses to Let the Page Turn” by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times
- “Net Neutrality II,” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- “The Internet is Fucked (again)” by Nilay Patel, The Verge
- “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells, New York
- “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF,” by Andrew Kaczynski, CNN
- “The Turnaround,” CJR and Maximum Fun