Podcast: #MeToo reporting, one year after Weinstein

On this week’s episode, Pete speaks with CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Alexandria Neason about one year of #MeToo reporting, discussing its successes and its shortcomings. Then, CJR Delacorte Fellow Amanda Darrach joins the pod to talk about her reporting on one California city’s struggle with the increasing polarization in local media.
SHOW NOTES:
- As men try to come back after #MeToo, journalists weigh the size of truth by Nausicaa Renner, CJR
- Marking one year of #MeToo coverage by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Both sides now by Amanda Darrach, CJR
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.