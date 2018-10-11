Podcast

Podcast: #MeToo reporting, one year after Weinstein

On this week’s episode, Pete speaks with CJR’s Nausicaa Renner and Alexandria Neason about one year of #MeToo reporting, discussing its successes and its shortcomings. Then, CJR Delacorte Fellow Amanda Darrach joins the pod to talk about her reporting on one California city’s struggle with the increasing polarization in local media.

