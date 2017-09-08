Podcast: Preparing for the worst when covering disasters

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg talks to John Pope, an award-winning journalist known for his Hurricane Katrina coverage, about how newsrooms can prepare for disaster, including what to do before, during, and after the storm hits. Then, new CJR Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss how newsrooms like Univision are preparing for Hurricane Irma, trust issues with Facebook, and the fall preview for what to expect in Washington.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.