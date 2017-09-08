Podcast: Preparing for the worst when covering disasters

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg talks to John Pope, an award-winning journalist known for his Hurricane Katrina coverage, about how newsrooms can prepare for disaster, including what to do before, during, and after the storm hits. Then, new CJR Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss how newsrooms like Univision are preparing for Hurricane Irma, trust issues with Facebook, and the fall preview for what to expect in Washington.
SHOW NOTES:
- Covering hurricanes: Before, during and after the storm, by John Pope, Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma
- Russian firm tied to pro-Kremlin propaganda advertised on Facebook during election, by Carol D. Leonnig, Tom Hamburger, and Rosalind S. Helderman, The Washington Post
- Why it’s so hard to trust Facebook, by Brian Stelter, CNN
- Facebook is being taken somewhere it never wanted to go, by Emily Bell, CJR
- Energized Trump sees bipartisan path, at least for now, by Peter Baker and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, The New York Times